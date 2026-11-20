Mauricio Pochettino makes his dugout debut for Manchester United in enemy territory, traveling to Liverpool for another instalment of a bitter rivalry.

The 54-year-old was confirmed as Michael Carrick’s successor during the international break, poached from the United States men’s national team to help lead the Red Devils back into clear waters. An utterly disastrous start to the season means they return to Premier League action in the relegation zone, and without victory in any of their previous nine domestic matches.

Pochettino only arrived in Manchester on Wednesday, leaving a short turnaround before the trip to Merseyside. A ‘One Wish Willow’ might be needed for the Argentine to mastermind a debut victory against Andoni Iraola’s energetic Reds, although even Ruben Amorim managed to clinch three points at Anfield during the latter stages of his dismal stint with United.

Liverpool entered the international period perched in fourth after their timely yet slightly unconvincing win over Crystal Palace. They are still finding their feet under new management, as evidenced by the fact they failed to register a single shot on target during their most recent home match—the narrow 1–0 loss to Arsenal.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup

Virgil van Dijk was the main concern for Iraola ahead of such an important encounter. The Dutchman withdrew from the latest Netherlands squad after feeling some discomfort in the aftermath of the Selhurst Park triumph, but he’s been cleared by his manager for United’s visit.

Two of Liverpool’s other Dutchmen, Jeremie Frimpong and Ryan Gravenberch, are also available once again after recovering from respective hamstring and heel injuries.

Liverpool received a positive injury boost over the past fortnight as long-term absentees Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni returned to team training. However, their reintegration will be slow and steady, and the defenders are unlikely to feature during the coming weeks. That leaves Hugo Ekitiké as the only player in the treatment room after rupturing his Achilles in April.

Iraola could realistically name an identical lineup to the one chosen against Palace, although he might be tempted to field prodigious young midfielder Trey Nyoni alongside Alexis Mac Allister. The 19-year-old held his own in his previous Anfield outing against Arsenal.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup

All eyes will be on Pochettino’s first starting XI, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager likely to utilize a 4-2-3-1 formation. There remain issues at No. 9, however, with Benjamin Šeško sidelined until January and Bryan Mbeumo struggling for form out of position.

The Cameroon international favors the right but should still lead the line, flanked by Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo, while captain Bruno Fernandes will operate just behind in the No. 10 role. Marcus Rashford, Shea Lacey and Patrick Dorgu are all doubts elsewhere in the forward line.

Manuel Ugarte and Carlos Baleba are both injured in midfield, meaning Youri Tielemans could partner Kobbie Mainoo again—despite issues with their pairing. Andrey Santos could alternatively start to add greater defensive security.

In defense, Luke Shaw and Ayden Heaven remain doubts, but Harry Maguire should be passed fit despite picking up a knock in the chaotic 4–4 draw with Aston Villa. Lisandro Martínez, Pochettino’s compatriot, could start next to him in defense, while Leny Yoro might replace Diogo Dalot.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martínez, Mazraoui; Tielemans, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.