Ballon d'Or 2021: Men's Final Rankings - Top 30

Lionel Messi was crowned Ballon d'Or for the seventh time on Monday and we can now bring you the final rankings for the men's award.

The Argentine held off Bayern Munich's prolific striker Robert Lewandowski who was second with Chelsea's Jorginho third.

IMAGO / Xinhua

A shortlist of 30 players had been announced ahead of the awards ceremony that were held in Paris.

Throughout the day, the countdown began with numbers 30 down to 11 being revealed online with numbers ten down to one being named on the show itself with Messi being crowned the winner.

Here are the final rankings for the 2021 Ballon d'Or mens award:

29th - Cesar Azpilicueta

29th - Luka Modric

26th - Gerard Moreno

26th - Ruben Dias

26th - Nicolo Barella

25th - Phil Foden

24th - Pedri

23rd - Harry Kane

21st - Lautaro Martinez

21st - Bruno Fernandes

20th - Riyad Mahrez

19th - Mason Mount

18th - Simon Kjaer

17th - Luis Suarez

16th - Neymar

15th - Raheem Sterling

14th - Leonardo Bonucci

13th - Giorgio Chiellini

12th - Romelu Lukaku

11th - Erling Haaland

10th - Gianluigi Donnarumma

9th - Kylian Mbappe

8th - Kevin de Bruyne

7th - Mohamed Salah

6th - Cristiano Ronaldo

5th - N'Golo Kante

4th - Karim Benzema

3rd - Jorginho

2nd - Robert Lewandowski

1st - Lionel Messi

