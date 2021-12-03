Ballon d'Or 2021: Men's Final Rankings - Top 30
Lionel Messi was crowned Ballon d'Or for the seventh time on Monday and we can now bring you the final rankings for the men's award.
The Argentine held off Bayern Munich's prolific striker Robert Lewandowski who was second with Chelsea's Jorginho third.
A shortlist of 30 players had been announced ahead of the awards ceremony that were held in Paris.
Throughout the day, the countdown began with numbers 30 down to 11 being revealed online with numbers ten down to one being named on the show itself with Messi being crowned the winner.
Here are the final rankings for the 2021 Ballon d'Or mens award:
29th - Cesar Azpilicueta
29th - Luka Modric
26th - Gerard Moreno
26th - Ruben Dias
26th - Nicolo Barella
25th - Phil Foden
24th - Pedri
23rd - Harry Kane
21st - Lautaro Martinez
21st - Bruno Fernandes
20th - Riyad Mahrez
19th - Mason Mount
18th - Simon Kjaer
17th - Luis Suarez
16th - Neymar
15th - Raheem Sterling
14th - Leonardo Bonucci
13th - Giorgio Chiellini
12th - Romelu Lukaku
11th - Erling Haaland
10th - Gianluigi Donnarumma
9th - Kylian Mbappe
8th - Kevin de Bruyne
7th - Mohamed Salah
6th - Cristiano Ronaldo
5th - N'Golo Kante
4th - Karim Benzema
3rd - Jorginho
2nd - Robert Lewandowski
1st - Lionel Messi
