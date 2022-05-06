Skip to main content

Liverpool Set For Sponsorship Windfall

Liverpool look set for a sponsorship windfall as the club negotiates for a new deal.

Liverpool could be set for a financial windfall as the club negotiate a new deal for its main shirt sponsors. 

The Reds are currently in negotiations over a new deal as the existing partnership with Standard Chartered heads towards its final months.

According to the latest report from the Mail Online, the club could double their money with an £80 million-a-year deal to replace the current £35 million per annum sponsorship income. 

Liverpool Kit

Following on from an initial report from The Athletic citing a potential cryptocurrency company taking on the responsibility of fronting the famous Red of Liverpool, sports finance journalist Alex Miller has provided more details. 

It's claimed that Fenway Sports Group are demanding twice the amount of the deal that was agreed with American-based finance company Standard Chartered in 2019. 

The club's position of power comes from on-field success as Jurgen Klopp's side goes in pursuit of a never before seen quadruple, and the thriving off-field sectors including the kit deal with Nike.

Outside of a potential cryptocurrency deal, it's suggested that Liverpool are in discussions with a variety of different companies from a wealth of sectors. 

Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered

As things stand the deal with Standard Chartered expires in 2023, however, the club may look to cut short that deal in order to rake in the additional income that would come with new sponsors. 

Throughout FSG's stewardship, the club has primarily been run with a sell-to-buy mantra in place, with transfer funds only being made available on the back of major departures. 

Now, as the financial department thrives, Klopp may see his summer budget boosted yet further with such lucrative deals seemingly on the horizon. 

