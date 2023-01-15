Skip to main content
Report: Qatar 'Giving Priority' To Liverpool Ahead Of Takeover Bid

IMAGO / PA Images

Qatari investment is set to arrive on Liverpool soils in the recent future, according to reports.

Many fans have vented their frustrations at the current ownership, Fenway Sports Group, after the club has been reluctant to invest in playing staff consistently since Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield.

Liverpool Jürgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp Post-Brighton

Chelsea, after spending a mammoth fee on Mykhailo Mudryk, have spent a similar amount in the last six months as Liverpool in the last six years - direct competition and, despite Chelsea's poor form, a direct reason for Liverpool's failures so far this season.

Klopp and his staff have worked miracles on a comparative shoestring budget to their rivals, finishing 2nd in the Premier League twice and winning it once in 2020, with an identical record in the UEFA Champions League.

Qatari journalist Mohammed Saeed Alkaabi broke the news via The Anfield Talk Twitter account

"Qatar are giving priority to the acquisition of Liverpool Football Club and are seriously interested but the deal is not complete at this present moment. We will see in the next few days."

It could be monumental news for the Reds as they look to claw their way back to an improbable Champions League qualification.

They lost 3-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend and 3-1 to fellow highflyers Brentford last week. Investment is clearly needed for the Reds to build on the exceptional platform Klopp and FSG have laid - maybe this is their ticket to long-term success.

