Report: Arsenal 'Fascinated' By Everton Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Atletico Madrid Have Also Enquired - Price Tag Revealed

As Arsenal look to solve the striker issues at the club, they are reportedly 'fascinated' by Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Phillips against Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Liverpool's recent game at Anfield.

Manager Mikel Arteta recently stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy and both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract at the end of the season meaning there is uncertainty about the futures of the trio.

With Arteta looking to bring in a new striker therefore, Everton's Calvert-Lewin would appear to fit the bill with Arsenal said to be 'fascinated about him' according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The 24 year old has spent much of this season on the sidelines through injury and has recently returned to action.

Plettenberg claims that Atletico Madrid enquired about the England international a few weeks ago as he is on their list of targets for the summer.

The report goes on to suggest that as Calvert-Lewin 'plans his next steps', a move next summer would appear likely with the asking price said to be more than €40million.

'News Calvert-Lewin: The 24yo striker plans his next steps. A move in summer is likely. @Arsenal is fascinated about him. @Atleti also inquired about him a few weeks ago, he’s one their targets in summer. Price tag is more than €40m.@SkySports#EFC :@Transfermarkt'

