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The Longest Serving Managers in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City departure means there’s a new leader.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Mikel Arteta has been at Arsenal since Dec. 2019.
Mikel Arteta has been at Arsenal since Dec. 2019. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Few divisions chew up and spit out managers as quickly as the Premier League, widely considered the world’s fiercest domestic competition.

During the 2025–26 season, there were 11 managerial changes across the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all parting ways with multiple managers.

There have been mass changes since the campaign concluded, too, with a sea of fresh faces residing in dugouts for the 2026–27 season.

With that in mind, here are the longest-serving managers currently operating in the Premier League—for now, at least.

The Longest Serving Managers Currently in the Premier League

Unai Emery
Unai Emery is just behind Mikel Arteta. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

Rank

Manager

Club

Appointment Date

1.

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

Dec. 22, 2019

2.

Unai Emery

Aston Villa

Nov. 1, 2022

3.

Daniel Farke

Leeds United

July 4, 2023

4.

Régis Le Bris

Sunderland

July 1, 2024

5.

Fabian Hürzeler

Brighton & Hove Albion

July 2, 2024

6.

Frank Lampard

Coventry City

Nov. 28, 2024

7.

David Moyes

Everton

Jan. 11, 2025

8.

Sergej Jakirović

Hull City

June 11, 2025

9.

Keith Andrews

Brentford

June 27, 2025

10.

Michael Carrick

Manchester United

Jan. 13, 2026

11.

Roberto De Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur

March 31, 2026

12.

Marco Rose

Bournemouth

June 1, 2026

13.

Andoni Iraola

Liverpool

June 4, 2026

14.

Pierre Sage

Crystal Palace

June 15, 2026

15.

Gary O’Neil

Ipswich Town

June 23, 2026

16.

Enzo Maresca

Manchester City

June 29, 2026

17.

Xabi Alonso

Chelsea

July 1, 2026

18.

Oliver Glasner

Nottingham Forest

July 6, 2026

19.

Álvaro Arbeloa

Fulham

July 7, 2026

20.

Newcastle United

For the first time in Premier League history, there will be nine managers making their official dugout debuts with their clubs during the opening round of fixtures. Newcastle United were the latest to sack their head coach over the summer, and they’re yet to appoint Eddie Howe’s successor.

Álvaro Arbeloa is the most recent appointment, joining Fulham on July 7 following an unsuccessful stint as Real Madrid boss. He’s one of eight managers to have arrived since the beginning of June, joining the likes of Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola, who were hired by Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca made the move to Manchester City at the end of June, while Oliver Glasner (Nottingham Forest), Gary O’Neil (Ipswich Town), Pierre Sage (Crystal Palace) and Marco Rose (Bournemouth) have all been recently appointed as well.

Over half of the Premier League clubs hired new managers in 2026—if we include Newcastle, who are expected to soon appoint Matthias Jaissle. The fact Michael Carrick is in the top 10 after being named as interim Manchester United boss in January and then permanently hired in May is staggering. Roberto De Zerbi, first signed by Tottenham Hotspur in March, is only just behind him.

Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick is already one of the 10 longest-serving Premier League managers. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

At the other end of the scale, Mikel Arteta is currently the longest serving manager in the division—and by quite some distance. Hired all the way back in Dec. 2019, the Spaniard has overcome plenty of challenges en route to making Arsenal the best team in the league.

The manager he replaced, Unai Emery, was not appointed by Aston Villa until Nov. 2022, yet is still second in the list. The third-longest serving manager is Daniel Farke, who joined Leeds United eight months after Emery arrived at Villa.

Régis Le Bris (Sunderland), Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Frank Lampard (Coventry City) were all appointed in 2024, ranking them fourth to sixth in that order. David Moyes made his return to Everton at the beginning of 2025.

Both Hull City’s Sergej Jakirović and Brentford’s Keith Andrews were signed ahead of the 2025–26 campaign, yet already feature at eighth and ninth respectively.

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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