The Longest Serving Managers in the Premier League

Few divisions chew up and spit out managers as quickly as the Premier League, widely considered the world’s fiercest domestic competition.

During the 2025–26 season, there were 11 managerial changes across the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all parting ways with multiple managers.

There have been mass changes since the campaign concluded, too, with a sea of fresh faces residing in dugouts for the 2026–27 season.

With that in mind, here are the longest-serving managers currently operating in the Premier League—for now, at least.

The Longest Serving Managers Currently in the Premier League

Unai Emery is just behind Mikel Arteta. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

Rank Manager Club Appointment Date 1. Mikel Arteta Arsenal Dec. 22, 2019 2. Unai Emery Aston Villa Nov. 1, 2022 3. Daniel Farke Leeds United July 4, 2023 4. Régis Le Bris Sunderland July 1, 2024 5. Fabian Hürzeler Brighton & Hove Albion July 2, 2024 6. Frank Lampard Coventry City Nov. 28, 2024 7. David Moyes Everton Jan. 11, 2025 8. Sergej Jakirović Hull City June 11, 2025 9. Keith Andrews Brentford June 27, 2025 10. Michael Carrick Manchester United Jan. 13, 2026 11. Roberto De Zerbi Tottenham Hotspur March 31, 2026 12. Marco Rose Bournemouth June 1, 2026 13. Andoni Iraola Liverpool June 4, 2026 14. Pierre Sage Crystal Palace June 15, 2026 15. Gary O’Neil Ipswich Town June 23, 2026 16. Enzo Maresca Manchester City June 29, 2026 17. Xabi Alonso Chelsea July 1, 2026 18. Oliver Glasner Nottingham Forest July 6, 2026 19. Álvaro Arbeloa Fulham July 7, 2026 20. — Newcastle United —

For the first time in Premier League history, there will be nine managers making their official dugout debuts with their clubs during the opening round of fixtures. Newcastle United were the latest to sack their head coach over the summer, and they’re yet to appoint Eddie Howe’s successor.

Álvaro Arbeloa is the most recent appointment, joining Fulham on July 7 following an unsuccessful stint as Real Madrid boss. He’s one of eight managers to have arrived since the beginning of June, joining the likes of Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola, who were hired by Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca made the move to Manchester City at the end of June, while Oliver Glasner (Nottingham Forest), Gary O’Neil (Ipswich Town), Pierre Sage (Crystal Palace) and Marco Rose (Bournemouth) have all been recently appointed as well.

Over half of the Premier League clubs hired new managers in 2026—if we include Newcastle, who are expected to soon appoint Matthias Jaissle. The fact Michael Carrick is in the top 10 after being named as interim Manchester United boss in January and then permanently hired in May is staggering. Roberto De Zerbi, first signed by Tottenham Hotspur in March, is only just behind him.

Michael Carrick is already one of the 10 longest-serving Premier League managers. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

At the other end of the scale, Mikel Arteta is currently the longest serving manager in the division—and by quite some distance. Hired all the way back in Dec. 2019, the Spaniard has overcome plenty of challenges en route to making Arsenal the best team in the league.

The manager he replaced, Unai Emery, was not appointed by Aston Villa until Nov. 2022, yet is still second in the list. The third-longest serving manager is Daniel Farke, who joined Leeds United eight months after Emery arrived at Villa.

Régis Le Bris (Sunderland), Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Frank Lampard (Coventry City) were all appointed in 2024, ranking them fourth to sixth in that order. David Moyes made his return to Everton at the beginning of 2025.

Both Hull City’s Sergej Jakirović and Brentford’s Keith Andrews were signed ahead of the 2025–26 campaign, yet already feature at eighth and ninth respectively.

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