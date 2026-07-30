The Longest Serving Managers in the Premier League
Few divisions chew up and spit out managers as quickly as the Premier League, widely considered the world’s fiercest domestic competition.
During the 2025–26 season, there were 11 managerial changes across the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all parting ways with multiple managers.
There have been mass changes since the campaign concluded, too, with a sea of fresh faces residing in dugouts for the 2026–27 season.
With that in mind, here are the longest-serving managers currently operating in the Premier League—for now, at least.
The Longest Serving Managers Currently in the Premier League
Rank
Manager
Club
Appointment Date
1.
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal
Dec. 22, 2019
2.
Unai Emery
Aston Villa
Nov. 1, 2022
3.
Daniel Farke
Leeds United
July 4, 2023
4.
Régis Le Bris
Sunderland
July 1, 2024
5.
Fabian Hürzeler
Brighton & Hove Albion
July 2, 2024
6.
Frank Lampard
Coventry City
Nov. 28, 2024
7.
David Moyes
Everton
Jan. 11, 2025
8.
Sergej Jakirović
Hull City
June 11, 2025
9.
Keith Andrews
Brentford
June 27, 2025
10.
Michael Carrick
Manchester United
Jan. 13, 2026
11.
Roberto De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur
March 31, 2026
12.
Marco Rose
Bournemouth
June 1, 2026
13.
Andoni Iraola
Liverpool
June 4, 2026
14.
Pierre Sage
Crystal Palace
June 15, 2026
15.
Gary O’Neil
Ipswich Town
June 23, 2026
16.
Enzo Maresca
Manchester City
June 29, 2026
17.
Xabi Alonso
Chelsea
July 1, 2026
18.
Oliver Glasner
Nottingham Forest
July 6, 2026
19.
Álvaro Arbeloa
Fulham
July 7, 2026
20.
—
Newcastle United
—
For the first time in Premier League history, there will be nine managers making their official dugout debuts with their clubs during the opening round of fixtures. Newcastle United were the latest to sack their head coach over the summer, and they’re yet to appoint Eddie Howe’s successor.
Álvaro Arbeloa is the most recent appointment, joining Fulham on July 7 following an unsuccessful stint as Real Madrid boss. He’s one of eight managers to have arrived since the beginning of June, joining the likes of Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola, who were hired by Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.
Ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca made the move to Manchester City at the end of June, while Oliver Glasner (Nottingham Forest), Gary O’Neil (Ipswich Town), Pierre Sage (Crystal Palace) and Marco Rose (Bournemouth) have all been recently appointed as well.
Over half of the Premier League clubs hired new managers in 2026—if we include Newcastle, who are expected to soon appoint Matthias Jaissle. The fact Michael Carrick is in the top 10 after being named as interim Manchester United boss in January and then permanently hired in May is staggering. Roberto De Zerbi, first signed by Tottenham Hotspur in March, is only just behind him.
At the other end of the scale, Mikel Arteta is currently the longest serving manager in the division—and by quite some distance. Hired all the way back in Dec. 2019, the Spaniard has overcome plenty of challenges en route to making Arsenal the best team in the league.
The manager he replaced, Unai Emery, was not appointed by Aston Villa until Nov. 2022, yet is still second in the list. The third-longest serving manager is Daniel Farke, who joined Leeds United eight months after Emery arrived at Villa.
Régis Le Bris (Sunderland), Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Frank Lampard (Coventry City) were all appointed in 2024, ranking them fourth to sixth in that order. David Moyes made his return to Everton at the beginning of 2025.
Both Hull City’s Sergej Jakirović and Brentford’s Keith Andrews were signed ahead of the 2025–26 campaign, yet already feature at eighth and ninth respectively.
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.