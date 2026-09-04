Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Coventry: Haaland, Cherki Out for More Goals

Manchester City are poised to unleash more debutants against newly promoted (and point-less) Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium.

Ayyoub Bouaddi made his City bow in their 4–1 rout of Crystal Palace in Gameweek 2, and they’ve since added Enzo Fernández into the mix to complete their mightily expensive midfield rebuild.

Another face familiar to the Premier League, Iliman Ndiaye, is now on the Cityzens’ books, and their business overall has convinced some that Arsenal’s crown is under serious threat.

There’s no rush for Enzo Maresca to bed in the new additions right away, although it’d be a surprise if the Etihad faithful weren’t treated to some shiny new toys this weekend to make up for the dwindling summer.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Coventry

Enzo Maresca could name an unchanged team from the thumping win over Crystal Palace.

Pick Your Man City XI

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The Italian international could have a quiet afternoon on home soil on Saturday, with City aiming to suffocate the newly promoted side as Arsenal did on opening night.

RB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Matheus Nunes could yet emerge as the starter once he recovers from injury, but Khusanov is in possession right now.

CB: Rúben Dias—It’ll be interesting to see what Maresca’s preferred defensive configuration is once everybody’s healthy and he’s no longer using defenders in midfield. Dias is a key leader of this backline, yet his spot in the starting XI could be under threat if the Italian shuffles things around.

CB: Marc Guéhi—After starting in midfield on the opening weekend, Guéhi dropped back into his natural habitat at former club Palace.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol looks at total ease in midfield, but teams will eventually have joy exploiting the space he surrenders in behind. That said, Coventry are unlikely to do much damage in transition.

CM: Elliot Anderson—Anderson’s do-it-all nature was epitomized at Selhurst Park, where he became the first Man City midfielder since Opta’s records began (2003–04) to attempt 100 passes, as well as record three interceptions, five tackles and five recoveries.

CM: Nico O’Reilly—Gvardiol’s role means O’Reilly is operating more from the right half-space, which isn’t ideal. He was so good at crashing the box from the left channel last season.

RW: Phil Foden—Foden was productive as a playmaker last time out, although he ought to have gotten himself on the scoresheet, given the chances that came his way. The goal drought needs to end, quickly.

AM: Rayan Cherki—It took a little while for Pep Guardiola to warm to Rayan Cherki, but he’s been a difference-maker in Manchester ever since he became a starter. The Frenchman has 15 goal contributions in 20 Premier League starts, including another two last weekend.

LW: Antoine Semenyo—Maresca likes wide players who stretch the pitch, and while Semenyo is adept at driving inside from both flanks, he’s versatile and powerful enough to beat his man on the outside.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland’s campaign got underway against one of his favorite opponents, with his brace at Palace laying down a marker for those who believe they can usurp the Premier League’s supreme goal-getter.