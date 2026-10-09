Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Haaland Overcomes Injury Scare

Manchester City return from the international break with an arduous away day at Liverpool in their first outing since being found guilty of 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

The club’s guilty verdict dominated the discourse during the international break, sending shockwaves through English soccer at the end of a three-year investigation. Nobody knows how Enzo Maresca or his players will react when they step over the white line on Sunday.

Anfield will prove a daunting arena for them to compose themselves and extend their perfect start to the Premier League season. City currently top the standings having won all five of their matches to date—the only team to manage that feat.

Here’s how City could line up for an unmissable encounter.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The goalkeeper played every minute of Italy’s four UEFA Nations League matches over the three-week international break. He’ll be called upon yet again at Anfield.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Liverpool have some injury issues to contend with in their forward line, but Nunes will come up against a fierce winger regardless. Rio Ngumoha, Bradley Barcola or Victor Muñoz could be his direct opponent.

CB: Rúben Dias—Drama seems to be following Dias closely. First there was the case of City’s financial doping, then Cristiano Ronaldo’s wild Portugal outburst during the international break.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Guéhi made a colossal error in England’s 3–2 defeat to Spain as he gifted Lamine Yamal the game’s opener. He must be more alert at Anfield against a high-pressing Liverpool side.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—Nico O’Reilly’s fitness issues only make Gvardiol more nailed-on to start at left back. He did endure a difficult international break, though, conceding seven to England either side of Croatia’s defeats to Spain.

CM: Elliot Anderson—A penny for Anderson’s thoughts following City’s guilty verdict. The Englishman only joined the club over the summer and yet already faces an uncertain future.

Pick Your Man City XI!

CM: Enzo Fernández—The same can be said for City’s other $150 million-plus signing of the summer, who was in action twice with Argentina over the international break. The midfield was involved in the recent 3–0 win over Benin, which saw La Albiceleste bid farewell to Lionel Messi.

RW: Iliman Ndiaye—Milos Kerkez is undoubtedly a weak link in Liverpool’s defense and it’s up to Ndiaye to expose him in the absence of the suspended Phil Foden. The ex-Everton star is used to playing in front of a ferocious Anfield crowd in past Merseyside derbies.

AM: Rayan Cherki—If one player is to conjure a piece of match-winning brilliance this weekend, it’s likely to be Cherki. He’s won all three of his meetings with Liverpool as a City player.

LW: Antoine Semenyo—There is doubt hanging over Semenyo’s availability after he withdrew from the Ghana roster with a swollen leg. Jérémy Doku is on standby if Andoni Iraola’s former Bournemouth pupil can’t start.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland’s early substitution for Norway sparked concerns over an injury, but he’s since been passed fit by Maresca for the game with Liverpool. He’s scored eight times in 11 matches with the Reds.