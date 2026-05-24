Man City vs. Aston Villa: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Pep Guardiola era comes to its conclusion on Sunday when Manchester City finish their season at home to Aston Villa on the Premier League’s final day.

A decade on from his appointment, Guardiola will say his farewells as Man City boss to an emotional Etihad Stadium this weekend. While no Premier League title will mark the occasion, last weekend’s FA Cup triumph ensured the Catalan genius bows out with a domestic double in the locker, his 19th and 20th pieces of silverware in England.

Nothing rides on City’s finale, allowing Guardiola and his players to enjoy the occasion unburdened by expectation and nerves. While they would have loved to still be competing with Arsenal for top spot, there remains plenty to celebrate on the blue side of Manchester.

Villa will also be in jubilant mood on Sunday, fresh from winning their first European trophy since 1982 midweek. A brilliant 3–0 win over Freiburg in the Europa League final will live long in the memory for supporters and players, with Champions League qualification already secured for next season, too.

Man City vs. Aston Villa Score Prediction

City to Dominate Hungover Villa

City will seek to finish the term with victory. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There will be a laid-back atmosphere at the Etihad on the final day of the season, both clubs reveling in productive seasons which have yielded silverware.

There may be a tinge of frustration among the home crowd after being beaten to the title by Arsenal, but Sunday will be all about celebrating Guardiola, as well as fellow departees Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

Fortunately, a farewell victory seems likely, with Villa almost certainly still hungover from their Europa League celebrations. As a result, City could run up the score as a parting gift to their legendary boss.

The Etihad factor : City have stumbled plenty this season, but they have been largely imperious on home turf in the Premier League. They have won 14 of their 18 games at the Etihad in total and have racked up 44 goals in the process, while conceding just 12.

: City have stumbled plenty this season, but they have been largely imperious on home turf in the Premier League. They have won 14 of their 18 games at the Etihad in total and have racked up 44 goals in the process, while conceding just 12. Villa fatigue : Unai Emery’s squad will undoubtedly be tired heading to Manchester. The physical and mental toll of Wednesday’s final will have been exacerbated by wild celebrations long into the night, with changes perhaps required to retain an element of freshness at the Etihad.

: Unai Emery’s squad will undoubtedly be tired heading to Manchester. The physical and mental toll of Wednesday’s final will have been exacerbated by wild celebrations long into the night, with changes perhaps required to retain an element of freshness at the Etihad. A favorite scoreline: The most common scoreline in the Premier League this season has been a 3–0 win for City, with nine of the club’s 37 matches ending that way—including their last two home games.

Prediction: Man City 3–0 Aston Villa

Silva and Stones will get incredible send-offs. | FotMob

Fortunately for Guardiola, he boasts an entirely healthy squad for the final day, which will allow him to name Silva and Stones in his final ever City lineup. The duo have made 753 appearances between them for the club and will receive a rapturous send-off alongside their manager.

There appears no obvious reason for Guardiola to rotate his team significantly against the Villans, meaning Erling Haaland should have the opportunity to add to his 27 league goals. Another Golden Boot is secure, with Igor Thiago trailing him by five strikes.

Rayan Cherki may return to the XI after being a surprise omission from recent lineups. The Frenchman and clubmate Nico O’Reilly have both been nominated for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season award.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doki; Haaland.

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Sweeping changes are projected. | FotMob

“I will try to be serious. I will try to get the best starting 11 players and be focused on respecting the competition, but it’s not easy. Sorry, but it’s not easy!” Emery admitted during his pre-match press conference.

Changes are expected after Wednesday’s win as peripheral figures earn promotions. The likes of Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Ezri Konsa could all make way for well-earned rests.

Emery’s only injury absentees are Boubacar Kamara and Alysson, with Amadou Onana having made his return to the team in Istanbul.

Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Cash, Lindelöf, Mings, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Bailey, Rogers, Sancho; Abraham.

What Time Does Man City vs. Aston Villa Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Sunday, May 24

: Sunday, May 24 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT Referee : Andy Madley

: Andy Madley VAR: Tim Wood

How to Watch Man City vs. Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Peacock United Kingdom Sky Sports Action, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

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