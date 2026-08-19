Man Utd 2026–27 Season Preview: Quiet Optimism Sums Up Improved Red Devils

Manchester United jumped 12 places in the Premier League in just 12 months from 2024–25 to 2025–26. Now the question is, after getting on the right track under newly appointed permanent Michael Carrick, can they keep on that path and edge closer to the top of the league?

Carrick took 19 points from a possible 21 in his first seven matches after being hired as an interim replacement for Ruben Amorim in January, achieving the kind of consistency with the same group of players that his predecessor never found—the only difference was a more familiar 4-2-3-1 formation and a back to basics approach.

There were wobbles here and there and it wasn’t perfect, but Carrick ultimately won 12 of his 17 matches in charge, firing United to third place and booking Champions League qualification. In the end, they were comfortably clear of Aston Villa in fourth, but never close enough to Manchester City ahead to genuinely challenge for second place.

The trajectory is upwards, but the club’s aim is ultimately to become champions of England for the first time since 2012–13—as soon as possible.

What Man Utd Hope to Achieve

Michael Carrick has made a clear impact. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

‘Project 150’ was unveiled to United staff back in the early weeks of 2024–25, when the club had only recently won the FA Cup and Erik ten Hag was still in position as manager—although not for much longer. Even after a worst season in 51 years, it remained the goal. The idea is to win the Premier League title again during or before the club’s 150th anniversary season, which is next year: 2027–28.

Consolidating last season’s vast improvement and making another positive step forward, even if it is not challenging for the title at this stage, could still be viewed as a success given the struggle to build on positive league finishes throughout the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Only once since the legendary Scot retired 13 years ago have the club immediately followed up a top-four finish with another.

Finding some consistency is especially important with United back in the Champions League, bringing its enormous and welcome riches to the accounts books, and more stretched in terms of a busier schedule. A domestic cup win might also be nice, and is always realistic.

Third in 2025–26’s Premier League was the club’s best finish in three years and only the fifth time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired that United have finished a league campaign as one of English’s top three teams. There is a feeling that Carrick is rebuilding the culture and things generally are heading in the right direction.

Key Fixture Dates

Carrick bested Man City in his first game last season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

The new season begins with back-to-back fixtures against newly promoted opposition in Hull City and Ipswich Town, but fans don’t have to wait long at all for a first encounter with a major rival.

Manchester City visit Old Trafford in the fourth weekend of the campaign, the first time the Red Devils will face their neighbors since Pep Guardiola decided to move on. This fixture was a huge moment for Carrick last season, marking the very start of his reign with a statement victory.

Tottenham Hotspur ought to be a renewed force this season with the money spent on new players and they also visit Old Trafford in the very next match, albeit after an international break. Three more big matches follow as October becomes November, with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpoool one after the other—but again, slightly split up by the presence of another international break.

United don’t meet defending champions Arsenal for the first time until the week before Christmas.

The return fixtures against all of those main rivals are compressed into a short space of time in January and February. But what that means is a potentially more favorable end to the season, which could play into United’s hands.

Following the second Manchester derby of the season on March 20, Spurs away on the penultimate weekend is the only fixture of eight that remain against what would be considered a ‘big’ team.

Opponent Dates Manchester City Sept. 13 (H), March. 20 (A) Tottenham Hotspur Oct. 10 (H), May 23 (A) Chelsea Oct. 31 (A), Feb. 6 (H) Aston Villa Nov. 7 (H), Jan. 16 (A) Liverpool Nov. 21 (A), Jan 23 (H) Arsenal Dec. 19 (A), Feb. 27 (H)

Man Utd’s 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures

Major Signings

Youri Tielemans feels like smart business. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Midfield was the key part of the field to address this summer, even before confirmation came midway through last season that Casemiro would be leaving Old Trafford.

The Red Devils declined to pay over the odds for players like Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, neither of whom appeared to hold a particular desire to move to Old Trafford in the same way that Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško did in 2025. Instead, more cost effective deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans were struck, and it’s increasingly likely that Carlos Baleba will arrive from Brighton & Hove Albion to give much-needed depth to central areas—crucially, that deal could be around the £60 million ($81 million) mark, rather than the previously quoted £100 million ($135.6 million).

Cristian Orozco is a defensive midfielder signed from Fortaleza in Brazil. His capture was arranged almost a year in advance last September, but the Colombian is now actually able to make that move after turning 18 last month. It might be too much to expect him to play a first-team role just yet.

The goalkeeping department has gone through a minor change, with Karl Darlow now installed as No. 2 behind Senne Lammens, and Altay Bayındır loaned to Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Tynan Thompson joins from the Tottenham Hotspur academy. If things go as hoped, the 18-year-old could be in for an immediate first-team role in the way that Ayden Heaven did when he arrived from Arsenal at the same age in January of 2025. But there are no set expectations.

Marcus Rashford might also feel like a new signing, well over 18 months since his last game for the club.

Player Signed From Fee (£) Andrey Santos Chelsea $64 million Youri Tielemans Aston Villa $47 million Tynan Thompson Tottenham Hotspur $5.4 million (rising to $10.8 million) Cristian Orozco Fortaleza $1 million Karl Darlow Leeds United Free Agent

Man Utd’s 2026–27 Roster

Ones to Watch, Breakout Stars

Patrick Dorgu has a lot of potential. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Patrick Dorgu, who turns 22 in October, will be an interesting player to watch this season. The young Dane was signed just over 18 months ago with a view to operating as a wingback in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. But a change in system under Carrick and better attacking qualities than defensive saw him start to flourish in early 2026 as a winger.

After goals in the January wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, an injury that sidelined Dorgu for just over three months killed his momentum and denied him the chance to run with that. If everything goes well—blue sky perfectly in fact—we could be looking at a similar kind of transformation that turned Gareth Bale from an average fullback in 2010 into one of the best wingers in the world by 2011.

Watch out for Tyler Fletcher, too. The 19-year-old academy graduate, who was a late Scotland callup for the World Cup, has had a role in preseason and is a more combative and defense-minded midfielder than the senior players ahead of him, which could pave the way for a meaningful chance if there is a feeling that someone of that profile still required.

The aforementioned Cristian Orozco, despite his age, could be another who benefits from the absence of a senior true defensive midfielder if he settles well and quickly.

If teen prodigy JJ Gabriel makes his competitive senior debut before Oct. 25, 2026, he would become the youngest player in Manchester United history, breaking the record set by goalkeeper David Gaskell—16 years, 19 days—that has so far stood for 70 years since 1956.

Season Prediction

There is optimism around Man Utd. | Poppy Townson/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

Liverpool are struggling to get their squad balanced and ready for this season, Manchester City are under a new manager for the first time in 10 years, while even Arsenal haven’t had brilliant preparation during preseason and are nursing injuries to key defenders as it stands.

Manchester United—and Chelsea—ought therefore to see this year as an opportunity. There is no reason to suggest the Red Devils will go backwards, although City and Arsenal perhaps still have better squads better equipped to handle being pulled in up to four different directions, which could make a difference in the final Premier League standings.

As few as nine points from eight matches was enough last season to advance from the Champions League league phase, while 12—four wins—equated to a seeded place in the knockout playoffs. So perhaps going as far as the round of 16 in Europe isn’t unreasonable. That alone is 12 matches.

United have played in three domestic cup finals in the last four seasons and were beaten semifinalists in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup on three other occasions stretching back to 2019–20. It demonstrates that the club is always capable of competing for silverware.

Competition Finish Premier League 3rd Champions League Round of 16 FA Cup Winners Carabao Cup Fourth Round