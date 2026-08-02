Man Utd Expose Arsenal’s Collateral Damage From Bruno Guimaraes, Vinicius Jr Pursuits

Manchester United are reportedly “considering” a move for Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly, whose future may not be so certain in light of the Premier League champions’ pursuit of other stars this summer.

Lewis-Skelly ended a difficult second campaign as a first-team player on the high of starting the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the resilient youngster, who spent much of the season on the bench, yet sacrifices may have to be made should the manager’s rampant transfer ambitions be realized.

United first emerged as a surprise admirer of Lewis-Skelly while he was still out in the cold last March. That interest has been renewed this summer and may even materialize into something concrete given the consequences of Arsenal getting a deal over the line for even one of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães or Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr., The Independent report.

Guimarães could prove to be the decisive player. Not only would the Brazilian midfielder offer a further obstacle for Lewis-Skelly to overcome in his quest for a starting central role at the Emirates, but his exit would only embolden Newcastle to reject any more offers for their star players this season. United had been linked with the Magpies’ Lewis Hall in a quest to strengthen the problematic left back position, but their focus could now shift to Arsenal’s teenager.

Why Man Utd Would Want to Sign Myles Lewis-Skelly

Myles Lewis-Skelly lost his role as a starter. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United had three different coaches picking starting XIs in the Premier League last season and they all made the exact same choice when it came to left back: Luke Shaw. At the age of 31, 13 years on from his debut in the competition, the former England international started every game of a top-flight season for the first time in his career.

As impressive a feat as that was, it almost certainly won’t be replicated this coming term. Shaw was one of the major beneficiaries of United’s historically light schedule last season which amounted to just 40 games. There will be at least eight more in the Champions League alone, while Michael Carrick will hope to go better than immediate elimination from both domestic cups.

Shaw will surely be rotated to avoid a familiar overload on his fragile frame, but there aren’t many reliable options for that position. Carrick clearly considers Patrick Dorgu to be a left winger rather than a defender, leaving Harry Amass, a 19-year-old with four top-flight starts to his name, as the only other natural left back on United’s roster.

Lewis-Skelly is the same age as Amass but has already amassed far more experience of the highest level, both in the Premier League (20 starts) and Champions League (15 starts).

There is also the added attraction of Lewis-Skelly’s versatility. A midfielder throughout his time in Arsenal’s youth teams, it was alongside Declan Rice where the teenager started and thrived in last season’s Champions League semifinal and final.

The appeal for United is obvious, but there is also plenty of incentive for the Gunners to sacrifice one of their most precious homegrown gems.

Why Arsenal Could Sell Myles-Lewis Skelly—and Others

Mikel Arteta’s side have not been universally popular champions. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arteta has made it abundantly clear that last season’s narrow title triumph will not be replicated unless the Gunners improve. An inability to play their way through pressure has been identified as a key issue which Guimarães should help alleviate, while Vinícius Jr would offer the X-factor option from the left wing to help shift the focus away from Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank.

Yet, that expense must be balanced in some way. There are only so many sponsorship deals which Vinícius Jr can inspire. One of the most straightforward solutions to hastily comply with the Premier League’s financial regulations is the sale of an academy player. Given Lewis-Skelly was acquired for a grand total of $0 after coming through Hale End, any fee he generates can be booked as pure profit.

The same is very much the case for Ethan Nwaneri, another 19-year-old gem unearthed by Arsenal’s suddenly prolific youth system who could be sold to fund the arrival of ready-made stars.

Christian Nørgaard is already in the process of being jettisoned to free up room for Guimarães, while there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Gabriel Martinelli’s future in light of the links with his compatriot. But more outgoings will likely be required.

The benefit of shipping out two teenagers for a pair of Brazil internationals in their prime years is clear in the short-term, but it raises serious questions about what cost that will take on Arsenal’s long-term future.

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