Man Utd Legend Savages Four Players and Owners in Scathing Rant

One of Manchester United’s most successful defenders from any era, Gary Neville, has claimed that the four individuals who ended Sunday’s 4–4 draw with Aston Villa in defense “will get you relegated.” And that wasn’t even his most damning verdict in an impassioned rant which will resonate with many in Manchester.

Unfazed by the two stoppage-time goals which snatched a point for his boyhood club, Neville was left to lament the destructive defensive display put forth by those in red. Diogo Dalot somehow escaped a name-check despite switching off in the opening 59 seconds before completing a ruinous outing with a second-half penalty concession.

Neville’s ire was instead saved for Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu as the quartet who concluded Sunday’s bonkers contest.

“The defenders that finished that game will get you relegated,” the retired right back scoffed on NBC Sports.

Dorgu can perhaps feel hard done by to find himself in this bracket of blame; the versatile wide man delivered the assist for Joshua Zirkzee to make it 4–3 before heading in the equalizer himself during an effective half-hour cameo. Justifications for his teammates are harder to come by.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Leny Yoro (left) and Ayden Heaven. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Yoro has found himself at far too many crime scenes in recent weeks, committing a bizarre error in the humbling at the hands of Bournemouth before trying his best to score an own goal against Villa which resulted in their fourth strike of the night. In the face of this evidence, Michael Carrick insisted that the 20-year-old has “got a really big future.”

Similar hopes are harbored for Heaven, although his dire showing against Roma would suggest that his potential is yet to be realized.

That Mazraoui is still a regular for United is damning in its own way. The third most valuable club on the planet has not paid money for a defender since the 28-year-old was signed from Bayern Munich more than two years ago. United’s new austerity transfer policy has been a piecemeal approach, with the frontline bolstered in 2025 before last summer’s midfield revamp. Neville is clearly of the opinion that some focus is owed to the rearguard.

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“The reason Manchester United have conceded four goals is because they haven’t invested in the defense in the transfer window,” the pundit seethed. “Everyone knew they had to do that, they needed defenders. The current ones are making mistake after mistake after mistake.

“We all screamed in the transfer window that they have to bring some defenders in,” Neville added. “They had to bring the transfer budget forward and bring defenders in.” As ever, this comes back to United’s biggest problem, which lies above those on the pitch.

‘Don’t Have a Clue’—Neville Takes Aim at Man Utd’s Real Problem

There’s a lot of decisions to be made. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Mired in the relegation zone with a record befitting the bleakest days of the past 40 years, the Sword of Damocles is dangling precariously over Carrick’s head. Assessments over the manager’s future are reportedly being made but, for Neville, this isn’t the chief issue.

“Michael could leave, Michael might stay, we don’t know,” he shrugged, “the ownership don’t have a clue what to do.”

Shifting the blame on Carrick is like scolding a child playing with a box of matches in a house which is already on fire. There’s bigger issues at hand here.

“When the new manager comes in, everybody’s happy for a couple of months and all of a sudden, six months later, it happens again,” Neville wailed. “You can keep changing the manager and thinking that’s going to be the answer. But this has been proven now over eight managers in 12 years, that’s not the answer.

Ruben Amorim (left) and Erik ten Hag both know the difficulties posed by Man Utd. | Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s rinse and repeat. [Ruben] Amorim, [Erik] ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Carrick, José Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes, Ralf Rangnick—some of them are world class managers who have had success, there are a lot of promising young managers there, ex-players who know the club as well.

“None of it has worked because if you recruit badly, if you’ve got [a] poor performance department, poor recruitment department, you’ve not got leadership that is strong right through the spine of the football club you will fail.”

The club’s majority owners, the Glazer family, have been repeatedly pilloried for their distant approach focused openly on maxmizing revenue rather than sporting success. Minority investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe took over matters directly relating to events on the pitch in 2024 and promptly set about creating a structure which the club had lacked ever since the retirement of the omnipotent figure of Sir Alex Ferguson a decade earlier.

New executives, heads of recruitment and data teams were all set up—while non-playing staff were subjected to sweeping redundancies—in the hope of providing a clear pathway to success. Yet, a structure is pointless if it’s incompetent. There’s no use having a map drawn from a half-forgotten memory.

“Every organization in the world will fail if you’ve not got an aligned leadership from top to bottom—your board and your ownership right the way through to the person who is stood on the pitch trying to play football,” Neville concluded.

“There are real issues within that football club, you’ve got people doing those jobs who have never done those jobs before in senior positions.”