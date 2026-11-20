Mauricio Pochettino has arrived at Manchester United, first and foremost tasked with lifting the team out of the funk that saw it slip into the relegation zone earlier this month.

The squad the Argentine inherits is in a state of rebuild, but ultimately still features several layers of past rebuilds undertaken by his many predecessors.

The senior hierarchy has taken a staggered approach to this particular round of recruitment, targeting new forwards in 2025, before switching focus to midfielders this past summer. Neither position is the finished article, but the strategy has left the defense, which has been the primary source of United’s shortcomings this season, neglected and in urgent need of attention.

At least three new defenders capable of being starters will ideally be recruited in 2027, although the upcoming January transfer window is unlikely to provide many solutions.

Pochettino will not be solely in charge of personnel decisions, but he should at least have an influence as the man who leads the coaching and picks the team.

Who should the new boss absolutely keep, who should be on the bench and who needs to go?

Goalkeepers

Senne Lammens has brought a no frills approach. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

1. Senne Lammens—KEEP: Named Premier League Signing of the Season in 2025–26, Lammens hasn’t enjoyed a brilliant start to the new campaign, yet equally cannot be held responsible for the number of goals conceded. At 24, he’s still young for a goalkeeper and is worth backing.

12. Karl Darlow—BENCH: Finding a good second-choice goalkeeper is tough, striking a balance between someone who is a reliable backup, offers genuine competition, but is also ultimately accepting of their role. Darlow probably isn’t pushing Lammens and might be better suited to becoming third choice if another, younger second choice can be recruited for next season.

22. Tom Heaton—RETIRE: That brings us to Heaton. The 40-year-old has extended his career by returning to Old Trafford in 2021 but has suffered injuries during that time. He’s known to be a popular figure behind the scenes, and this might be the time to hang up the gloves and transition into coaching.

Defenders

Has Diogo Dalot been harshly judged in the circumstances? | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

2. Diogo Dalot—BENCH: Gary Neville made a fair point this week when he suggested that Dalot’s work rate is not the issue. The fullback lacks the quality to be a starter at the level United want to be competing at, but has been left out to dry and could still prove a functionable backup.

3. Noussair Mazraoui—SELL: Brought in for the benefit of Erik ten Hag, Mazraoui has perhaps gone beyond his expiry date. The Morocco international, about to enter the final 18 months of his contract, has never suffered a particularly bad injury in his career but rarely stays healthy very long.

4. Matthijs de Ligt—SELL: De Ligt is just returning from a long-term back injury that kept him sidelined for almost a year. His overall availability wasn’t brilliant even before that, and still at the age of 27, the Dutchman might have more resale value than most.

5. Harry Maguire—BENCH: Signed for a record fee for a defender back in 2019, Maguire was expected to be something that was probably too ambitious. Instead of becoming a world-class center back, bought for a world-class amount, he has been just a pretty good one. There’s still a job for him, but he’ll turn 34 in March, and it’s not going to be as a regular starter.

6. Lisandro Martínez—SELL: If you’re going to go public in the criticism of others, you have to be doing your job first. Martínez hasn’t done that, guilty of some woeful performances both before and after taking aim at the United hierarchy. That’s before considering a career history that has seen the Argentine injured for a total of 632 days (per Transfermarkt) since joining in 2022.

13. Patrick Dorgu—BENCH: What actually is Dorgu? The club’s official website still has him listed as a defender, but the Denmark international proved last season an ability to make an impact higher up the pitch as a traditional winger. Every squad could use a utility option.

15. Leny Yoro—KEEP: If the France staff have seen enough in Yoro to warrant calling him up in back-to-back international windows this season, there has to be a very good player somewhere. At former club Lille, he was billed as a generational talent and has only just turned 21.

23. Luke Shaw—BENCH: That Shaw put together a season in 2025–26 without injury and played every Premier League match for the first time in his career was nothing short of miraculous. That streak has run out, leaving United in the mire. He’s good when he plays but needs replacing.

26. Ayden Heaven—BENCH: Heaven appears to be the kind of young talent that would do well with a more established center-back partner to guide him. It’s something he hasn’t really had, while opportunities have decreased since the shift away from Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. But, having not long left his teenage years behind, it’s worth seeing how he develops.

41. Harry Amass—SELL: United were reportedly willing to accept as little as £6 million ($7.9 million) for Amass to leave permanently during the summer. Whether Pochettino sees something different remains to be seen, but the teenager might need to drop down in order to come back up.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes has given his all, but there is a risk age catches up with him partway through a new contract. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

7. Mason Mount—SELL: Whatever way you look at it, United just haven’t had value for money from Mount. He had already plateaued by the time Chelsea were willing to sell in 2023, and injury after injury since then has limited his opportunity to even get a consistent run in the team.

8. Bruno Fernandes—KEEP: There will come a point in the foreseeable future when Fernandes is not able to produce at the level he has done during almost seven years as a United player. But he’s reached the point where the only way to keep him is to—justifiably, based on performances—make him the highest-paid player on the team. He’ll be 33 early next season and his existing contract can be extended until 2028, at which point it might be in everyone’s interest to let him move into free agency with a grateful handshake. It’s a ‘keep’ verdict, but not for very much longer.

17. Andrey Santos—BENCH: Santos was United’s second-most expensive signing of the summer and impressed in preseason, but was curiously a backup under Michael Carrick when the real action began. He is still young, just 22, yet others offer more to keep him in an understudy role.

18. Youri Tielemans—BENCH: The summer capture of the experienced Belgian felt opportunistic as much as anything, after learning the value of his Aston Villa release clause. He is probably too similar to Kobbie Mainoo to thrive alongside the homegrown hero and will become an injury plugin.

20. Carlos Baleba—KEEP: The player Brighton & Hove Albion signed to replace Moisés Caicedo hasn’t been able to show what he can do since arriving in Manchester. He brought an ankle problem with him and suffered a hamstring injury soon after recovering. But there is no sense in giving up on Baleba, who is the athletic, destructive No. 6 the squad lacked until his transfer.

25. Manuel Ugarte—BENCH: Ugarte still has just under three years left on his contract, and likely to miss most of this season because of a long-term injury suffered at the World Cup, there isn’t going to be a market to sell him. Once fit, can Pochettino be the one to finally unlock him?

37. Kobbie Mainoo—KEEP: Mainoo was prepared to leave Old Trafford when Ruben Amorim insisted on not using him during the first half of last season. In the right environment, as he’s had at various but shortlived points in his young career so far, the Stockport-born talent can be the heartbeat of the team.

39. Tyler Fletcher—BENCH: Although yet to make a first-team appearance this season, there is a talent to be polished within Fletcher. Pochettino has a good record nurturing young players and the Scotland international deserves a chance. The same goes for his twin brother, Jack.

Forwards

Benjamin Šeško has produced the good when healthy. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

9. Marcus Rashford—SELL: Rashford wanted to leave in summer but no buyer he considered suitable emerged, despite his 28 goals and assists for Barcelona last season. Due to an enormous salary on a contract that keeps going until 2028, United cannot justify his presence if he cannot deliver, which he hadn’t by the time of an injury ruling him out since Oct. 13.

10. Matheus Cunha—KEEP: Cunha falls shy of world class, but this is still a proven star of Premier League caliber, capable of performing several different roles in the team. He seems well keyed into the club’s values, fans and historic culture, too.

11. Joshua Zirkzee—BENCH: It’s tough to assess the Dutchman because it feels like no one has ever really understood his position since he joined the club. Zirkzee is built like Erling Haaland, but we saw glimpses in preseason of a forward who is better suited to dropping deep, linking play, and making room for overlapping runners—like Mbeumo or Amad.

16. Amad Diallo—BENCH: At times in recent years, Amad has been United’s best player. However, since 2025’s attacking rebuild, he’s probably not going to start on a regular basis when everyone is available. Still, having a bench capable of making an impact when called up is important.

19. Bryan Mbeumo—KEEP: At his best, Mbeumo is a 20-goal Premier League forward, while he has four in 10 in the league alone already this season. The Cameroon international seems to play better on instinct, so if Pochettino can tap into that he will be on to a winner.

30. Benjamin Šeško—KEEP: Injury has made this a hugely frustrating second season for the Slovenian No. 9. He actually had a very promising debut campaign in the end, scoring 10 of his 12 goals in just 15 appearances in the second half of the season. As long as Šeško can recover his fitness and be consistently available, he should keep getting better.

31. Shea Lacey—BENCH: Perhaps not ready to start all the time, but in the wake of the club losing JJ Gabriel so publicly, this is a young player who is keeping his head down and performing when the opportunities—which they inevitably do—come along.