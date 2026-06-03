Man Utd Star Completes $58 Million Move to ‘Fund’ Ederson Transfer

Former Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund officially completed a permanent transfer to Napoli after a successful season-long loan stint with the Italian outfit.

The 23-year-old, who previously arrived at Old Trafford for $96.8 million (£72 million) back in 2023, helped Napoli win the Supercoppa Italiana and finish as the Serie A runners-up. The team qualified for the Champions League along the way, triggering Højlund’s permanent move.

The deal, which includes the Denmark international’s loan fee, totals to $58.1 million (£43.2 million). United could not recuperate their initial fee, but ESPN reports the sale is expected to fund Atalanta midfielder Éderson’s transfer, a silver lining for the Red Devils.

Under the leadership of Antonio Conte, Højlund rediscovered his form, registering 16 goals and eight assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. Højlund’s debut campaign in a blue shirt gave him the fresh start he desperately needed after a trying two seasons at United.

What Went Wrong for Højlund at Man Utd?

Rasmus Højlund never lived up to his price tag at Old Trafford. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Højlund arrived to Manchester under the pressure of his eye-watering price tag at just 20 years old. The striker, who struggled to adapt to the Premier League, received little leniency from the club’s supporters.

It took 15 games for Højlund to open his account in the English top-flight, but he got off to a blistering start in the Champions League, scoring five times in his first four appearances. By the time his debut campaign ended, the No. 9 had 16 goals to his name, a respectable number considering he battled injuries and was on a team that only finished eighth in the Premier League.

United still won the 2023–24 FA Cup that season, though, showcasing a slight glimmer of hope for 2024–25. Except that campaign was a nightmare for the club—and Højlund as well. Patience had run out for the blockbuster transfer, who once again found his production hampered by fitness and confidence issues.

Højlund’s minutes shrunk under Ruben Amorim, and he ended 2024–25 with just four Premier League goals and six in the Europa League, once again proving that he was better suited to European competition than the ultra-competitive and physical Premier League.

But 26 goals in 95 appearances simply wasn’t enough for a player that cost $96.8 million, no matter what turmoil was unfolding at Old Trafford. The arrival of Benjamin Šeško last summer was the final straw to push Højlund out the door in pursuit of more minutes.

Man Utd Enter New Era Under Michael Carrick

Manchester United are trending in the right direction. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

As Højlund thrived in Italy, United reached a breaking point that forced the club to part ways with Amorim. Michael Carrick eventually took over as the team’s caretaker for the rest of the season and instantly threw out his predecessor’s back three. He also moved Bruno Fernandes back to the No. 10 role, and suddenly the Red Devils had new life.

Under Carrick, the club climbed the Premier League standings and finished third, securing their Champions League return. They only lost two matches under the Englishman’s leadership, laying the foundation for what could be a monumental 2026–27 season.

For United to truly challenge for silverware and balance a now action-packed schedule next season, they need new faces in red. Carrick, who was ultimately named the team’s permanent manager, made securing Casemiro’s successor his top priority.

The 20-time league champions have reportedly struck an initial $47 million (£35 million) agreement with Éderson as the first step of bolstering their squad. United will ideally still be in the market for another midfield reinforcement, as well as a new left back.

In the end, Højlund’s permanent transfer to Napoli worked out for both parties, even if United might still regret dropping close to nine figures on the former Atalanta man.

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