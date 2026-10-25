Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United are seeking to dig their way out of crisis over the coming weeks, beginning with Bournemouth’s visit to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Sunday’s match could prove make-or-break for Michael Carrick, whose position as manager becomes increasingly untenable with each passing humiliation. The dismal 4–1 defeat to Como on Wednesday was the final straw for many, including captain Bruno Fernandes, who became the second player to voice their anger at the club’s staff and hierarchy.

Now seven matches without victory across all competitions, the Red Devils desperately need to clinch only their third win of the campaign when the Cherries come to town. Having amassed just seven points in as many matches, things are looking decidedly bleak in the red half of Manchester—and not for the first time in recent years.

Bournemouth made an underwhelming start under new manager Marco Rose, but things have begun to click since the international break. Back-to-back 3–0 victories over Sturm Graz and AC Milan in the Europa League—the latter coached by ex-United manager Ruben Amorim—sandwiched a first Premier League triumph of the season at home to Sunderland last weekend.

They know they will leapfrog their hosts with victory at Old Trafford, and they have an impressive record during recent visits to the venue.

Man Utd vs. Bournemouth Prediction

More Pressure Mounts on Red Devils

Things could go from bad to worse for United. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Right now, there seems no light at the end of the tunnel for United. Not only do they have to overcome Bournemouth, one of their current bogey teams, they then face matches against Chelsea, Roma, Aston Villa and Liverpool in their following four matches.

Beating the Cherries is essential to Carrick’s survival, with victory perhaps able to glue the dressing room back together—however temporarily. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they have shown no genuine signs of turning the corner during recent apathetic and disjointed displays.

Their last three Premier League games have finished 1–1 and they might be forced to accept the same scoreline against Bournemouth, who have drawn three of their Premier League matches already.

Defeat? Well, that could be the end of the road for Carrick.

Head-to-head record : United have struggled in this fixture during recent seasons. They are winless in the previous six meetings with Bournemouth, including two embarrassing 3–0 defeats at Old Trafford. They drew 4–4 with the Cherries on home soil last season, one of four stalemates in this fixture over the past three campaigns.

: United have struggled in this fixture during recent seasons. They are winless in the previous six meetings with Bournemouth, including two embarrassing 3–0 defeats at Old Trafford. They drew 4–4 with the Cherries on home soil last season, one of four stalemates in this fixture over the past three campaigns. Underwhelming beginnings : In the 14 Premier League games they have played this season, United and Bournemouth have a combined two victories to their name—the former thrashing Ipswich Town 5–2 and the latter conquering bottom-of-the-table Sunderland.

: In the 14 Premier League games they have played this season, United and Bournemouth have a combined two victories to their name—the former thrashing Ipswich Town 5–2 and the latter conquering bottom-of-the-table Sunderland. Lack of application: Fernandes insisted the players weren’t to blame for United’s poor performances during his post-Como rant, but they’re 19th in the Premier League for distance covered this season. They have been outran in six of their seven matches, which simply isn’t acceptable.

Prediction: Man Utd 1–1 Bournemouth

Injuries have been piling up for United, which has only exacerbated an ever-worsening situation. Carrick will again be without a host of first-teamers this weekend.

In defense, Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Lisandro Martínez are all missing, although United have been boosted by the recent return of Matthijs de Ligt after nearly a year on the sidelines. Third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton is also out.

Kobbie Mainoo will sit out another match in midfield having recently joined positional peer and long-term absentee Manuel Ugarte in the treatment room.

Up front, Benjamin Šeško is certain to be absent as he continues to battle a shin injury, while Marcus Rashford’s involvement remains in doubt after he missed the Como capitulation through a hip issue.

Carrick should still name Fernandes in his starting XI, despite the player’s outspoken comments sparking debate over whether he should remain club captain.

Carlos Baleba should come into midfield despite his disastrous mistake off the bench against Como, while Ayden Heaven has recovered from illness and might immediately return to the team.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Mazraoui; Tielemans, Baleba; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

There’s positive news for Bournemouth ahead of their trip up north, with Eli Junior Kroupi available for the first time this season following a lengthy absence. He should earn some minutes against United, although he’s almost certain to start on the bench.

Bournemouth will be without Alex Tóth, however, after the midfielder sustained a hamstring injury against Milan midweek. He joins Veljko Milosavljević, Julián Araujo and, more importantly, Alex Scott on the sidelines for the time being.

Rose selected a strong side against Milan, yet was still able to offer the likes of Rayan and Lewis Cook partial rests. Adam Smith was also given the night off, but he will return to the XI alongside Rayan at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Petrović; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Christie; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Bournemouth Kick Off?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Sunday, Oct. 25 Kickoff: 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Jarred Gillett

Jarred Gillett VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Bournemouth on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, Peacock, NBCSN Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada Mexico Not televised United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Go, Sky Go Extra