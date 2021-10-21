Ferran Torres Provides Man City Fans With Fitness Update Following Metatarsal Problem

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has provided an update on his fitness following an foot injury sustained on international duty.

Torres has enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign having recorded a total of two goals and one assist in his first three Premier League outings - and he was notably positioned in a centre forward role at the season’s outset.

However, despite starting the season well, the return of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne from injury lead to Torres losing his place and has consequently not featured in the Premier League since the 1-0 win against Leicester City in September.

Ferran Torres’ latest appearance for Manchester City came in last month’s 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe in the Carabao Cup before the international break, and whilst representing his country, he sustained an injury that will keep the 21-year-old sidelined for up to three months.

Last week, it was reported by the Manchester Evening News that Ferran Torres had picked up a ‘metatarsal problem’ during the recent international break, and owing to this, Pep Guardiola has stated that he expects Torres to be out of action ‘for two to three months.’

Torres’ rehabilitation process is currently underway, and the Spaniard has taken to his Instagram account to provide an update on his fitness as he looks to return to action soon.

On Wednesday afternoon, Torres shared an image posted by Leaderbrock Sports depicting the City star working on his upper body strength in a Spanish facility.

In the image, Torres is seen to be wearing a protective boot around his right foot – a common practice for players who have sustained foot injuries, and curiously, he is also wearing a pair of Valencia shorts featuring the number 20 - his shirt number throughout his time at his boyhood club.

Ferran Torres is not expected to feature for Manchester City until at least December, although owing to the nature and the severity of his injury, it is a strong possibility that the Spaniard could be confined to the sidelines throughout the remainder of the year.

Moreover, when Torres is again available for selection, the Spanish international may find it difficult to return to Pep Guardiola's starting XI owing to the excellent form of Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus in recent weeks.

