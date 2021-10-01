Pep Guardiola Rules Out Two Man City Stars For Liverpool Clash Due to Injury

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko will remain unavailable for selection against Liverpool.

After recovering from a slow start to the new season, the Premier League champions have the opportunity to go top of the pile for the first time since claiming their third league title in four seasons back in May.

A win in Merseyside will send a strong message to the rest of the division and give a massive confidence boost to the Manchester side, who are aiming to inflict the first defeat of the season for Jurgen Klopp's men.

City followed up a crucial win against Chelsea at the weekend with a disappointing 2-0 loss away at PSG in the Champions League, but a victory at Anfield on Sunday could give Guardiola's side a massive confidence boost amid a testing run of games.

Speaking in his pre-match press-conference on Friday, Guardiola confirmed that Gundogan and Zinchenko will both miss out against the Reds, but added that there are no fresh injury concerns in his squad.

The Catalan manager further mentioned that he expects to have the pair fit after the upcoming international break, with City set to play five times in the space of two weeks before the end of the month.

Zinchenko sustained a calf injury ahead of City's stalemate with Southampton, whilst Gundogan has been struggling for fitness after playing the full 90 minutes against the Saints in September.

Liverpool, who followed up their 3-3 draw away at Brentford at the weekend with an emphatic 5-1 victory against Porto on Tuesday, have made an eye-catching start to the season after failing to retain their league crown last term.

The Reds will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over the Premier League champions, who have registered four wins and a draw in their last five league outings.

