Man City Reveal Stance To Barcelona Regarding Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City have told Barcelona they're not interested in a swap deal including one of Aymeric Laporte or Bernardo Silva this summer.

According to a report by Spanish journalist Luis Rojo, Etihad officials have made a stance on the two Manchester City stars who have requested a move away from the club this summer.

These new developments reveal Manchester City are currently not interested in negotiating a swap deal with Barcelona including one of Bernardo Silva OR Aymeric Laporte.

Recent rumours have suggested Barcelona made as many as ten first team players available to negotiate a deal, including the likes of Ousmane Dembélé, Sergio Roberto and Sergio Busquets.

However, it seems Manchester City are not interested and as it stands, Barcelona would have to make a cash only offer.

On that, the Blues value both of the players as prized assets and would take a sum north of €60 million.

Aymeric Laporte's unhappiness has stemmed from a period on the sidelines. The Spaniard has had to sit and watch teammates Ruben Dias and John Stones form an unbreakable partnership at the heart of the defence.

Entering the prime of his career, the central defender needs to be playing week on week and it looks like he may not get that at Manchester City.

Combining that with his recent switch to the Spanish national team, Aymeric Laporte may feel playing his club football in his native country will improve his chances of keeping his place.

Bernardo Silva's situation is slightly different. The Portuguese international has reportedly grown unhappy with the Manchester lifestyle and has privately requested a change of scenery.

