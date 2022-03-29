Manchester City Star Emerges as 'Perfect Target' for Premier League Rivals With 'Discreet Enquiries' Made

Premier League side West Ham are reportedly considering a move for Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, with the Ukraine international labelled as the 'perfect target' for David Moyes - who is described as a fan of the player.

While being a successful option in previous seasons, Oleksandr Zinchenko has largely failed to replicate his previous success, but not without levels of mental strength and determination this campaign.

After a stop-start beginning to the ongoing season off the back of niggling injuries and struggles to displace an in-form Joao Cancelo at left-back have meant that the circumstances have been far from ideal for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

As a result, a new update has suggested that the Ukrainian international’s future at the Etihad Stadium is far from certain.

IMAGO / Action Plus As per a report by Claret & Hugh, Oleksandr Zinchenko has become the ‘perfect target’ for West Ham, with ‘indications’ surfacing from within the Manchester City camp that Pep Guardiola has set his sights on bringing in a fresh reinforcement next season. IMAGO / News Images It has also been claimed that West Ham manager David Moyes is understood to be a ‘huge admirer’ of the versatile operator, with ‘discreet enquiries’ made by the East London outfit to prise him away from the blue side of Manchester last summer. With the Ukrainian’s contract set to expire in 2024, the report has also suggested that he has been valued at £40 million by the Premier League champions.

It is worth stating that this is not the first time that the former Shakhtar Donestk star has been linked with a departure from the Etihad Stadium, with a move to Wolves looking imminent as far back as 2018, before he took the successful decision to stay and fight for his place.

In the midst of the ongoing campaign as well, it was heavily speculated that the likes of Newcastle United and Genoa were eyeing a swoop for the midfielder-turned-left-back in the January transfer window.

While speculation around Oleksandr Zinchenko’s departure is not set to stop anytime soon, the Ukrainian has showcased a tendency of coming to life during the latter stages of a campaign for Manchester City time and again - a pattern that could resurface during the business end of the current season.

Considering Arthur Masuaku has recently been speculated with an exit following an injury-ridden season, it would make sense for West Ham to target Oleksandr Zinchenko to go toe-to-toe with first-choice left-back Aaron Cresswell at the London Stadium.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube