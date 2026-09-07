Marcus Rashford Injury? Man Utd Winger’s Status After Everton Substitution

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick admitted winger Marcus Rashford asked to be substituted against Everton on Sunday after complaining of a possible injury.

Since returning from his loan with Barcelona, Rashford has been integral to Carrick’s side, having appeared in all three games so far this season and started the last two. He was excellent in Sunday’s 2–2 draw with Everton but was surprisingly withdrawn with 20 minutes to go.

There was no obvious sign of an injury for Rashford, but Carrick confirmed after the game he was “feeling a bit of something,” which is why he was replaced by Patrick Dorgu.

“He’s done very well,” Carrick said of Rashford. “As I said during the week, he’s done ever so well since he came back.

“I thought he looked really sharp again today and dangerous. That final little moment didn't quite drop for him, but nevertheless, I thought he created really good opportunities, and there was a big threat throughout the game.”

Man Utd’s Slim Options to Replace Rashford

Michael Carrick may have to get creative. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Just what injury Rashford was feeling is unclear. Carrick offered no further information about a problem that could sideline the 28-year-old anywhere from a handful of days to several weeks in the worst-case scenario.

This injury blow comes at a tough time for United, who start their Champions League and Carabao Cup journeys to give them three matches across the next nine days. Rotation would be necessary even without a potential injury scare to navigate.

The problem for Carrick is that United are hardly overflowing with wingers. It is telling that Dorgu, a left back by trade, was the preferred replacement for Rashford, having caught the eye in that role last season largely because of a lack of alternatives.

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United have no natural replacement for Rashford on the left wing. Striker Matheus Cunha spent plenty of time there last season but never truly looked comfortable, and his use out wide would necessitate a change at the top of the team sheet.

Another striker, Benjamin Šeško is still working his way back to full fitness, while a new right winger would be needed if Bryan Mbeumo was moved up top. With Amad Diallo still sidelined, that is easier said than done.

United may have bolstered in midfield this summer, but there are still a handful of concerning areas in a squad gearing up to play in four competitions this season. A potential absence for Rashford could move those issues into the spotlight over the coming weeks.