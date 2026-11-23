Manchester United’s search for a new center back will have to extend beyond Calvin Bassey after the Fulham defender confirmed his interest in signing a new contract with the Cottagers.

Sunday’s bruising 4–0 defeat to Liverpool proved to be the nightmare start to Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure. It was a shocking performance from a defensive perspective which left United with the worst defense across Europe’s top five leagues as they conceded their 34th goal of the campaign across all competitions.

Bolstering in defense was expected to be a priority even before Sunday’s result and reports have named Fulham defender Bassey as a key target. His contract expires at the end of the season, and although his club have a 12-month extension clause, the 26-year-old has been identified as a potential cut-price target.

Unfortunately for United, Bassey’s contract situation appears set for a drastic change in the near future as he confirmed he is discussing fresh terms and is eager to put pen to paper.

“We’re still negotiating,” Bassey explained. “We’re still talking and obviously it’s an amazing place to be.

"I’ve settled in nicely and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me. So, it’s nice to be here and hopefully we will see what happens with the negotiations.”

REACTION TO MAN UTD'S HEAVY DEFEAT IN FIRST POCHETTINO GAME

Alternative Targets for Man Utd in January

Calvin Bassey may soon be off the table. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

The January transfer window is notoriously difficult to maneuver. Players are usually over-valued by clubs reluctant to make major changes midway through a season, meaning some targets can prove impossible to sign without breaking the bank and overpaying—something United have attempted to avoid under the guidance of INEOS.

It is for that reason that United are not going to be able to recruit someone like Luka Vušković or Alessandro Bastoni. These are elite players with sky-high price tags and United would struggle to sign them even at the peak of their powers, let alone during this ugly slump.

Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is likely to prove too expensive and long-term target Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton is going to bring a similarly lofty valuation. Cheaper players may have to be considered alongside loans.

Would Paris Saint-Germain agree to offload Illia Zabarnyi in January after Marquinhos recovered from injury to reclaim his place in the squad? Natan of Real Betis is thought to be attracting increasingly strong interest from across Europe. Lens defender Ismaëlo Ganiou is an emerging star but, at 21 years old and with just 12 months of top-flight experience under his belt, may prove to be too much of a risk.

Pochettino could look to use his USMNT links to reach out to Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards. The 26-year-old, a permanent starter for the Stars and Stripes, is out of contract in the summer and could represent a real bargain.

The options are out there if United’s scouts look hard enough, but the biggest challenge could be convincing a player to join a crisis-laden club at its lowest low. United remain one of the world’s biggest clubs but have become increasingly reliant on that reputation and have found transfer battles far harder to win in recent years. Figuring out a solution could define this entire season.