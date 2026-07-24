MLS Predictions: All-Star Week Begins With Packed Matchday 18

The 2026 MLS All-Star game will bring together some of the league’s best players early next week in Charlotte, but there’s no rest for those also playing in this weekend’s Matchday 18 fixtures.

While Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul have yet to return to Inter Miami and are anticipated to miss the All-Star game to recover post-World Cup, the league’s other bright stars are expected to play in both this weekend’s slate and in the midweek showcase against Liga MX’s All-Stars, all before returning to action the following weekend for Matchday 19. And nothing is slowing down anytime soon.

Here, Sports Illustrated predicts the scores of the Matchday 18 slate of the 2026 MLS regular season.

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Red Bull New York vs. Charlotte FC

Julian Hall was held off the scoresheet against the Philadelphia Union. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Red Bull New York faltered in their return to MLS play midweek, becoming one of the few teams to fall short of securing at least one point against the Philadelphia Union. It was a night where the Union’s youngsters shined brighter than New York’s Julian Hall, who is heading to the All-Star Game as an 18-year-old with nine goals and four assists in 16 games.

Hall will want to impress on home turf this week, as the matchup comes against Charlotte FC and manager Dean Smith, who will name the MLS All-Star starting XI next week, a potential factor that Hall could use in future negotiations.

Prediction: Red Bull New York 2–2 Charlotte FC

Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

Evander impressed in Cincinnati's win over Vancouver midweek. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT

The Hell is Real Derby returns for the first time in 2026, after FC Cincinnati secured a belief-building 4–3 win over Western Conference powerhouse Vancouver Whitecaps midweek. With a brace from Pavel Bucha and strong play from Evander and Kévin Denkey, Cincinnati showed that they can be a top competitor and will need that edge amid the pressure of one of MLS’s fiercest rivalries.

Columbus enter the match after a disheartening 2–1 loss to New York City FC. That result didn’t see new star defensive signing Eric Bailly on the pitch, but a home debut could be in the cards in the Ohio derby. Making things more intense, this weekend’s matchup marks the first since Cincinnati prevailed in a feisty best-of-three first-round series in last year’s MLS Cup playoffs.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2–3 FC Cincinnati

D.C. United vs. Toronto FC

Josh Sargent is still struggling for form with Toronto FC. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Toronto FC have become the kings of the draw over the last several seasons, and that’s all they’ve gotten since returning from the World Cup. Last week, it was a scoreless draw against Canadian Classique rivals CF Montréal, and midweek, it was a goal-less stalemate against the New England Revolution.

It’s unclear just how fit star striker Josh Sargent is, but he could make a massive difference this weekend as the club visits a D.C. United side that can be porous at the back. Meanwhile, Toronto will be tested by D.C.’s star attackers, Tai Baribo, Louis Munteanu and Nathan Ordaz, but might not fold amid a 180-minute shutout streak and spell of four games that has seen them concede just twice.

Prediction: D.C. United 1–0 Toronto FC

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami

Luis Suárez scored a brace in Inter Miami's first game back from the World Cup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Inter Miami pulled out a victory against the Chicago Fire, despite starting the day with a brutal own goal on a backpass that slipped under Rocco Ríos Novo’s foot. With that error, expect 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair back in between the sticks as the Herons make the trip to St. Clair’s native country to take on a lackluster CF Montréal side that has struggled to find goals in 2026.

While Miami will forge ahead without Messi, De Paul and others, they should still be heavily favored to offer a significant win, especially given Luis Suárez’s impeccable form.

Prediction: CF Montréal 1–4 Inter Miami

New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United

Carles Gil is heading to the MLS All-Star Game to represent the New England Revolution. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Could Atlanta United finally be turning a corner? The club is linked with high-profile international forwards Darwin Núñez and Breel Embolo and could be working on a deal to part ways with Emmanuel Latte Lath as well. Unfortunately, those interworkings won’t impact this weekend, and United come up against the stingy and testing likes of the New England Revolution, led by Carles Gil’s outstanding campaign.

Prediction: New England 3–1 Atlanta United

New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire

Robert Lewandowski made little impact in his first MLS minutes. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Welcome to baseball, Robert Lewandowski. In just his second MLS match, the Polish star forward is set to play at Yankee Stadium with the Chicago Fire, as they pay a visit to New York City FC. The match comes after falling 3–2 to Inter Miami in the former FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich star’s debut.

While playing in a baseball stadium will be a new experience for Lewandowski, he will want to have a much better performance, especially under the bright lights of New York City. Outside of pressing to spark an own goal, he was invisible against Miami and will need more creativity against NYCFC. The Pigeons, meanwhile, are coming off a win but could be tempted to sit Nicolás Fernández Mercau, as rumors swirl about potential transfers this summer.

This match also sees two of the USMNT’s World Cup goalkeepers on show, with starter Matt Freese in between the sticks for NYCFC and third-choice Chris Brady for Chicago.

Prediction: New York City FC 2–2 Chicago Fire

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC

Antoine Griezmann had the dream debut with Orlando City. | Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Antoine Griezmann has seemingly changed everything with Orlando City. After a dismal start to the season, the club played with unparalleled belief and vigor on Wednesday. Their new French star led from the front lines with a debut goal in a 4–0 beatdown against the Western Conference-leading San Jose Earthquakes, all while goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau put in an exceptional performance with seven saves.

This week only gets more difficult, though, as Griezmann’s group prepares to face the Supporters’ Shield-leading Nashville SC, a side that enters the match after a 1–0 win over CF Montréal, which extended their win streak to five games and undefeated run to 10. Can Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar lead the way again? They’ll be favored to, but it won’t be easy at the back for the Coyotes.

Score Prediction: Orlando City 1–2 Nashville SC

Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders

Cavan Sullivan continues to make significant strides in the 2026 MLS season. | Courtesy of the Philadelphia Union

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Philadelphia Union returned to MLS play with a vengeance midweek, picking up a 3–1 win over Red Bull New York on a night that saw Cavan Sullivan showcase himself, Quinn Sullivan and Kai Wagner return from injury and transfer, and 18-year-old 6'6" center back Neil Pierre score his first MLS goal. It was a good night for the group, picking up a first win since April.

On the other side of the country, the Seattle Sounders can’t say they share the same vibe. After returning from the World Cup with a 5-1 loss to the Portland Timbers, they followed it up with a 3–1 loss to Austin FC.

There’s no doubt Seattle is the better team in this matchup, but can the likes of Paul Rothrock, Albert Rusnák and Danny Musovski find their form and elevate the Sounders to a road win even without the suspended Jackson Ragen?

Score Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1–1 Seattle Sounders

Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC

Hector Herrera has started to find some form with Houston. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Copa Tejas returns as the Houston Dynamo welcome Austin FC, with Los Verdes hitting the road on a high after a 3–1 win over the Seattle Sounders. This weekend, they have a chance to all but eliminate the Dynamo from Copa Tejas contention after the Space City side fell to each of Austin and Dallas in the first two matchups.

Hector Herrera, Jack McGlynn and Guilherme offered bright spots for the Dynamo midweek in a 1–1 draw with D.C. United, and that should be enough against an Austin team that had lost three games in a row and allowed 10 goals in that span before the Sounders win.

Score Prediction: Houston Dynamo 3–1 Austin FC

Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Devin Padelford scored his second MLS goal and first since 2023 in the midweek loss to Kansas City. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Minnesota United and the Vancouver Whitecaps both lost midweek and will feel pressure to halt any skid in this matchup. While Minnesota sits well below Vancouver in the table, the Whitecaps are reportedly dealing with losing Sebastian Berhalter to Middlesbrough and looked confused in midfield in a 4–3 loss to FC Cincinnati. After not playing midweek, there is also a level of doubt around Thomas Müller’s status, given that he will feature in the MLS All-Star Game. With those considerations, it might be ripe for a Minnesota upset.

Score Prediction: Minnesota United 3–2 Vancouver Whitecaps

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Colorado Rapids

Marcel Hartel scored in a midweek win over the L.A. Galaxy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

St. Louis CITY SC are flying high, riding a three-game win streak with a pair of victories in the return from the World Cup break against Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy. Both of those opponents were likely worse than what they’ll see against Paxten Aaronson’s Colorado Rapids, but it shouldn’t prove an issue on home turf, given the form of Marcel Hartel and Eduard Löwen in attack.

Score Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 2–1 Colorado Rapids

San Diego FC vs. FC Dallas

Logan Farrington is on the hunt for his first post-World Cup goal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

San Diego FC has just one win in the last 13 games, and the World Cup break didn’t offer any respite, as they came right back to action with a 1–0 loss to Colorado on the road. It won’t be any easier this week, even at home. Taking on a Logan Farrington-led FC Dallas, it will take a monumental effort from Anders Dreyer and Marcus Ingvartsen to get them back on track.

Score Prediction: San Diego FC 1–4 FC Dallas

LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Son Heung-min (center), Jacob Shaffelburg (left) and Denis Bouanga (right) all impressed for LAFC in the return from the World Cup break. | Harry How/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

All it took was an underwhelming World Cup with South Korea for Son Heung-min to rekindle his form in MLS. Now, he has a goal in the past two LAFC showings, dominant wins over El Tráfico rivals LAFC and Real Salt Lake.

At the same time, Denis Bouanga has been back at his best, and each of Canadian internationals Jacob Shaffelburg and Mathieu Choinière have elevated their levels after a run to the round of 16 at the World Cup. All that should continue this week against a Sporting Kansas City side that, despite having three wins in their last five, is still among the worst teams in MLS.

Score Prediction: LAFC 5–0 Sporting Kansas City

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

Kevin Kelsy scored in Portland’s win over Seattle and draw with FC Dallas. | oobum Im/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Portland Timbers have looked good since returning from the break, picking up a 5–1 win over Seattle before a valuable 2–2 draw against a strong FC Dallas team midweek. This weekend sees them take on Diego Luna and Zavier Gozo’s Real Salt Lake in what should be a fairly-even matchup, with the passionate home crowd likely giving Portland the advantage.

Score Prediction: Portland Timbers 2–2 Real Salt Lake

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

Timo Werner couldn't finish against Orlando City. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Cali Classico, one of MLS’s oldest rivalries, takes place this weekend as the San Jose Earthquakes look to bounce back from a 4–0 loss to Antoine Griezmann’s Orlando City. While Angus Gunn’s debut between the sticks for the Earthquakes wasn’t the greatest, he and striker Timo Werner will fancy their chances for a much-improved performance in front of the home crowd against a Galaxy side that has allowed three goals in each of the last two games.

Score Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3–1 LA Galaxy

MLS Predictions: Matchday 18

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, July 25 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT Red Bull New York vs. Charlotte FC 2–2 Saturday, July 25 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati 2–3 Saturday, July 25 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT D.C. United vs. Toronto FC 1–0 Saturday, July 25 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami 1–4 Saturday, July 25 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United 3–1 Saturday, July 25 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire 2–2 Saturday, July 25 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. Nashville SC 1–2 Saturday, July 25 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders 1–1 Saturday, July 25 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC 3-1 Saturday, July 25 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 3–2 Saturday, July 25 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT St. Louis CITY SC vs. Colorado Rapids 2–1 Saturday, July 25 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT San Diego FC vs. FC Dallas 1–4 Saturday, July 25 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City 5–0 Saturday, July 25 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake 2–2 Saturday, July 25 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT San Jose Earthquakes vs. L.A. Galaxy 3–1

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