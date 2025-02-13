Mohamed Salah Makes History Breaking Incredible Premier League Single Season Record
Through almost two thirds of the season, Mohamed Salah's 2024-25 campaign for Liverpool is already historic, as he continues to break record after record.
During the dramatic final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, James Tarkowski's late equalizer and the scenes that followed stole all the headlines. However, Salah, with his goal and assist, had yet another man of the match worthy performance, one that saw him eclipse and set a new Premier League record. One that had been standing for almost 31 years.
With his goal and assist against Everton, Salah reached 23 goal involvements in away Premier League matches this season, the most ever in a single season in competition history. Andy Cole, who tallied 21 goals and assists in away games for Newcastle United in 1993-94, was the previous record holder.
When Salah teed up Alexis Mac Allister's equalizer against the city rivals, he established the new record, only to pad his advantage with his second half goal. In total, Salah has 14 goals and nine assists in 13 Premier League games away from Anfield this season.
The calendar hasn't even reached March and Liverpool still have 14 Premier League games remaining this season, making Salah's feat even more impressive.
Mohamed Salah's Incredible Record Breaking Season
Whether it's Premier League mid-season records, single season records or career records, Salah can't seem to stop writing his name in the history books.
The Egyptian's Premier League numbers are already his best since his debut season for Liverpool. In 2017-18, Salah had 42 goal involvements in 36 league games. Through 24 Premier League matches this season, he's already at 36, making it very possible that he eclipses that mark.
At 32-years-old, Salah is having arguably the best season of his career. In 35 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions in 2024-25, he has 29 goals and 20 assists, no other player in Europe's top five leagues has reached the 20s in both goals and assists this season.
Despite dropping points against Everton, Salah is perhaps the biggest reason why Liverpool are in pole position to win the Premier League, a Carabao Cup finalist, and the top team during the UEFA Champions League league phase. If Liverpool go on to win major trophies at the end of the season, then the Egyptian is one of the big favorites to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.
Liverpool and Salah will look to get back to winning ways and extend their lead in the Premier League title race when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Feb. 16.