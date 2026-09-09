Why Mohamed Salah Would Have ‘Mixed Feelings’ in Potential Liverpool Reunion

Mohamed Salah confessed that “it would be tricky” if he ever has to face Liverpool in what remains of his career, admitting he’d be subject to “mixed feelings.”

The Egyptian bid farewell to Liverpool in May after a glorious nine-season stint at Anfield in which he won nearly every trophy he competed for and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in club history.

His final season at Liverpool had more downs than ups and Salah left the club as a free agent, joining Trabzonspor in Türkiye as he opted to continue his career in Europe. Speaking in an interview for his new club, Salah was asked about how it would feel to face the Reds defending his new side. His answer was telling.

“I would feel mixed feelings,” Salah said laughing. “Mixed feelings because I’ve been there nine years. I love the city, I love the fans and we had always a special relationship. So it would be very tricky.”

When Could Mohamed Salah Face Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah is eager for success with Trabzonspor. | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Fortunately for Salah—and surely plenty of Liverpool fans—the awkwardness of a potential face off between the Reds and Trabzonspor won’t happen for at least another season.

European competitions are the only potential route a a matchup between the two sides and while Liverpool will feature in the Champions League, Trabzonspor failed to qualify for Europe’s top-tier tournament, finishing third in the Turkish Süper Lig in 2025–26.

Trabzonspor then failed to qualify for the Europa League, decisively falling 5–0 on aggregate to Hungarian side Ferencváros in the qualifying playoffs. The defeat meant Salah will instead feature in the Conference League for the first time in his career.

Still, Salah is confident in his chances of helping Trabzonspor collect silverware in his first season at the club, revealing he’s eager to win the Conference League and “hopefully the league as well.”

Having signed a two year contract, there’s a chance that Salah could potentially face Liverpool in a European competition during the 2027–28 season.

Salah Off to Flying Start in Türkiye

Mohamed Salah is enjoying himself in the Turkish Super Lig. | Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu/Getty Images

Salah was contained in Trabzonspor’s underwhelming effort against Ferencváros, but he quickly turned the page and has had a brilliant start of the league season with his new club.

Through four Süper Lig games, Salah has four goals and one assist. He’s already bagged over half the goals he scored for Liverpool in his final Premier League campaign.

The Egyptian has fit right in at his new club and is rediscovering his best version under manager Hüseyin Çimşir. However, it will take a full team effort to dethrone the mighty Galatasaray, who have won the Turkish league four times on the bounce—with fellow giants Fenerbahçe coming in second all four times.

Trabzonspor are currently three points back of Galatasaray with the season in its infancy, but if players such as Salah and his former Liverpool teammate Fabinho can steer the ship, this could be the year where the Black Sea outfit return to the summit of Turkish soccer.

At 34 years old, Salah is very much in the twilight of his career, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of delivering anymore. If he continues his positive start, he could lead Trabzonspor back to the Champions League, where a potential matchup against his beloved Reds can’t be discarded.