Behind every great team, there’s a reliable goalkeeper acting as the last line of defense.

In modern soccer, their importance goes beyond merely stopping shots or claiming crosses. Now, they must be adept with the ball at their feet and sharp enough to race off their line to sweep up danger, too.

Their significance, despite still remaining underappreciated by many, cannot be overestimated, with their cat-like reflexes and hulking hands often the difference between success and failure.

Long gone are the days where signing a goalkeeper was an afterthought, and vast sums are now splashed on those guarding the net. Their price tags finally reflect their influence, as proven by the latest report from the CIES Football Observatory, which has determined the market value of stoppers across world soccer with the help of its in-depth statistical model.

10. Jonas Urbig ($54.9 million)

Jonas Urbig has been marked as Manuel Neuer’s successor. | Sven Hoppe/picture alliance/Getty Images

The Manuel Neuer succession plan turned Bayern Munich’s attention to Jonas Urbig midway through the 2024–25 season, with the 23-year-old having thoroughly impressed in 2. Bundesliga with Greuther Fürth and Köln.



Unfortunately for Urbig, 40-year-old Neuer continues to cling to his position as Bayern’s first choice, which has limited his deputy to a bit-part role.



Urbig remains raw around the edges and prone to the occasional error, but expectations remain high for Neuer’s eventual heir, who now has two senior Germany caps to his name as well.

9. Matvey Safonov ($55.8 million)

Matvey Safonov has taken his chance. | Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gianluigi Donnarumma was so instrumental to Paris Saint-Germain’s first Champions League triumph that many expected a severe drop-off when the Italian departed, but Matvey Safonov has proven a steady pair of hands in his place.



Of course, it was meant to be Lucas Chevalier who succeeded Donnarumma in the French capital, but the recruit from Lille swiftly lost his place during his debut season following some calamitous performances, leaving Luis Enrique to turn to Safonov for security.



The 27-year-old certainly delivered consistency, despite lacking the glamor of other goalkeepers. Safonov helped PSG win their second successive Champions League title after taking over from Chevalier last season, and he remains their first-choice between the sticks.

8. Robin Roefs ($57.5 million)

Robin Roefs was an astute signing. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Sunderland’s significant overperformance upon their Premier League return was only possible courtesy of some astonishing, match-winning displays from Robin Roefs, who had only been signed for an initial fee of around $10.5 million from NEC Nijmegen.



That’s quite the bargain considering Roefs is now valued at $57.5 million, with the 23-year-old considered among the brightest young goalkeepers in the world.



Roefs continues to dazzle for the Black Cats, which has earned him a regular place in the senior Netherlands roster over the past year. It appears only a matter of time before one of Europe’s heavyweights test Sunderland’s resolve with a significant bid for his signature.

7. Lukas Hornicek ($61.4 million)

Newcastle signed the Czech star over the summer. | David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images

Lukáš Horníček was rewarded for two fine seasons with Braga last summer, joining Newcastle United for $34.5 million. As per the 24-year-old’s latest valuation, the Magpies could nearly double their money on him just four months later.



While Newcastle have made an unconvincing start to life under Matthias Jaissle, there have been few complaints between the posts. Horníček has proven an excellent addition, leading the Premier League for goals prevented across the start of his spell in the competition.



The Czech international is an athletic shot-stopper, and although he has some work to do commanding his penalty area, there are positive signs that he will live up to his lofty potential on Tyneside.

6. Mike Penders ($62.7 million)

Mike Penders is highly-rated. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Mike Penders has endured an awkward beginning to his Chelsea career. Signed back in 2024, he’s spent the last two seasons on loan with Genk and Strasbourg, before return to west London and sticking around for the current campaign to compete with Emiliano Martínez.



However, his first exposure to first-team soccer at Stamford Bridge hardly went according to plan, with his comical own goal in Chelsea’s dismal defeat to Tottenham Hotspur catching the eye for all the wrong reasons.



Luckily, one mistake doesn’t define a goalkeeper, and Penders is still among the glitziest young names in his position. The lanky Belgian has shades of Thibaut Courtois about his game, and his current $62.7 million valuation was earned during an impressive year with Strasbourg in 2025–26.

5. Bart Verbruggen ($63.6 million)

Bart Verbruggen’s stock continues to rise. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bart Verbruggen has steadily established himself as one of the leading stoppers in the Premier League over recent years. Brighton & Hove Albion have shown faith in him from a tender age, and the 24-year-old is now rewarding them on a weekly basis.



The Dutchman, who keeps Roefs out of the Netherlands XI, is just very consistent. Whether with his shot-stopping, distribution or sweeping, Verbruggen rarely makes mistakes, and that’s a vital skill for any goalkeeper to possess.



Brighton’s continued rise under Fabian Hürzeler is aided by Verbruggen’s stellar displays, which have seen him attract interest from some of Europe’s bigger fish. For now, however, he’s very happy bolstering his reputation on the south coast.

4. Zion Suzuki ($65.4 million)

Zion Suzuki has impressed in England thus far. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Zion Suzuki had already been making a name for himself in Italy with Parma, but it was the 2026 World Cup which offered him the opportunity to attract a wider audience. The 24-year-old didn’t disappoint under a harsher spotlight, flourishing in Japan’s goal.



Aston Villa decided to take the plunge on Suzuki over the summer, and that already looks an inspired piece of business. He’s conjured some impenetrable shot-stopping performances, alongside earning renown for his ability to pass out from the back and help the Villans beat the press.



Handling crosses appears to be an issue for Suzuki, but the overall package remains very enticing. Considering he’s valued at $65.4 million, Villa will be pleased with the $35 million spent on his services.

3. Senne Lammens ($70.5 million)

Senne Lammens has generally performed well at Old Trafford. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

While Senne Lammens has endured an uncomfortable start to the current campaign with Manchester United, the Belgian’s excellent performances during his debut season in England cannot be forgotten.



After years of suffering at the hands of André Onana and Altay Bayındır, the Red Devils were mightily relieved to welcome Lammens on board. The former Royal Antwerp custodian instantly became a calming presence in defense and started saving United points—in stark contrast to his predecessors.



Lammens, much like Verbruggen, is very solid in each aspect of his game, generally offering consistency over flair in net. Having spent only $24.4 million on him, United will be delighted with their return on investment.

2. Gianluigi Donnarumma ($87.8 million)

Gianluigi Donnarumma can be an utterly fierce presence. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Gianluigi Donnarumma was always destined for greatness from a young age at AC Milan, with the towering goalkeeper peaking during the 2024–25 Champions League campaign with PSG. At times, the Italian single-handedly kept the eventual champions on course, especially in the knockout stages against English opposition.



It was therefore surprising when PSG were willing to sanction his exit the following summer, and Manchester City, despite having just signed James Trafford as Ederson’s long-term replacement, couldn’t resist the urge to bring Donnarumma to the Etihad Stadium.



The former prodigy’s time in England has been mixed. While he’s still capable of producing some staggering saves that defy physics, the growing number of errors he’s committing will be cause for concern. Still, he ranks among the world’s best.

1. Joan García ($88.6 million)

Joan García has been excellent at Barcelona. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

After being named in the La Liga Team of the Season for his astonishing displays with city rivals Espanyol in 2024–25, Barcelona parted ways with $28.9 million for Joan García. To say the Spaniard was an immediate hit with his new Catalan followers would be an understatement.



García continued his eye-catching ascent with La Blaugrana, keeping 15 clean sheets and saving 77.9% of the shots he faced during his debut term as Barcelona won the La Liga title at a relative canter.



The Catalan’s regular heroics were all the more impressive considering the defense in front of him. While the rearguard was filled with talented players, Hansi Flick’s preference for playing an insanely high line often left García exposed, but he went about his business completely unfazed.



Such is Spain’s ludicrous goalkeeper depth, $88.6 million-valued García was only the nation’s third-choice stopper as it won the 2026 World Cup.