Grading Every Man Utd Player’s 2026–27 So Far As Mauricio Pochettino Takes Over

Manchester United’s miserable start to the current campaign has finally seen Michael Carrick succumb to the axe.

The vultures circling overhead had only grown in numbers since an utterly dismal opening day defeat to newly promoted Hull City, and that was merely the first in a series of embarrassing capitulations under the 45-year-old’s guidance.

Mauricio Pochettino has been selected as Carrick’s successor, but the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager inherits a beleaguered squad bereft of self-belief. Their subpar performances were the catalyst for United’s latest managerial change.

Pochettino has the unenviable assignment of raising morale and standards, but the opening 15 matches of the 2026–27 campaign have left little room for optimism.

Perhaps this is the perfect juncture at which to asses the performances of United’s players.

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Goalkeepers

Senne Lammens: D

Senne Lammens has struggled in his second season. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Appearances : 14

: 14 Clean Sheets : 1

: 1 Goals Conceded: 27

After an encouraging debut season between the sticks, Senne Lammens’s form has fallen off a cliff. The costly mistake he made for Belgium at the summer’s World Cup has seemingly undermined his confidence, and Carrick’s final match, the chaotic 4–4 draw with Aston Villa, spotlighted his struggles as he gifted the Villans their second of the match. The only mitigating factor for the 24-year-old is just how desperate the defense ahead of him has been.

Karl Darlow: E

Appearances : 1

: 1 Clean Sheets : 0

: 0 Goals Conceded: 3

The summer recruit, signed on a free transfer as Lammens’s deputy, has only played once for his new employers, yet it was a competitive debut to forget. Darlow produced an uninspiring display as United surrendered a two-goal lead during their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Defenders

Diogo Dalot: F

Diogo Dalot has been dreadful. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Apps : 14

: 14 Clean Sheets : 0

: 0 Goals Conceded : 26

: 26 Goal Contributions: 0

There’s simply no world in which United can blossom into a serious soccer side with Diogo Dalot at fullback. It’s astonishing that the Portuguese defender is still an automatic starter considering his generally unspectacular and often erratic displays during his eight years—yes, really—at Old Trafford. Carrick’s defense conceded 26 goals while Dalot was on the field this term, and their only clean sheet came with him out of the side.

Harry Maguire: D

Appearances : 13

: 13 Clean Sheets : 0

: 0 Goals Conceded : 26

: 26 Goal Contributions: 0

Harry Maguire has a very specific skillset. When things are going well, his bulky frame and aerial prowess are handy assets, but he’s not an individual capable of rescuing a misfiring backline singlehandedly. When things are going badly, his lack of mobility and clunky technique can look rather amateurish.

Leny Yoro: D

Appearances : 11

: 11 Clean Sheets : 1

: 1 Goals Conceded : 21

: 21 Goal Contributions: 0

Leny Yoro’s start to the season has epitomized his time in Manchester. The 21-year-old has struggled to adapt to the speed and ferocity of the Premier League, and his shortcomings have been evident throughout displays at right back and center back this term. Perhaps Pochettino can nurture the Frenchman, but things look rather bleak for him nearly two-and-a-half years into his United career.

Lisandro Martínez: F

Lisandro Martínez has been a liability on and off the field. | Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Images/Getty Images

Appearances : 11

: 11 Clean Sheets : 1

: 1 Goals Conceded : 11

: 11 Goal Contributions: 1

Lisandro Martínez’s three most noteworthy contributions this season have all been negative. First, there was his remarkably comical own goal in the draw with Fulham in September. Next, the defender publicly lambasted club chief Jason Wilcox, piling unnecessary pressure on Carrick and the club at a difficult moment. Finally, he was idiotically sent off in the 2–0 defeat to Chelsea on Halloween, which only served to cast further doubt over his future with United.

Noussair Mazraoui: C

Appearances : 8

: 8 Clean Sheets : 1

: 1 Goals Conceded : 16

: 16 Goal Contributions: 1

Noussair Mazraoui is certainly not an elite fullback capable of elevating United to higher standards, but the Morocco international remains a generally safe pair of hands. He’s absolutely unspectacular—which is exactly what United require right now—and certainly not the most pressing issue in an abysmal defense which ranks as the second-worst in Europe’s top five leagues.

Ayden Heaven: D

Appearances : 8

: 8 Clean Sheets : 0

: 0 Goals Conceded : 13

: 13 Goal Contributions: 0

Ayden Heaven deserves sympathy having been drafted into the United dumpster fire as an inexperienced 20-year-old, but his individual performances in the heart of defense have hardly inspired confidence. There’s a talented player in there, though.

Luke Shaw: C

Injuries have been an issue for Luke Shaw once again. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Apps : 5

: 5 Clean Sheets : 0

: 0 Goals Conceded : 6

: 6 Goal Contributions: 1

The injury-prone left back was surprisingly healthy throughout last season, but he’s spent much of the current campaign back in the treatment room. Shaw has made just five appearances, and while he was hardly setting the world alight before his latest fitness issue, United are undoubtedly a stronger side when he’s in their starting lineup.

Matthijs de Ligt: C

Appearances : 2

: 2 Clean Sheets : 0

: 0 Goals Conceded : 4

: 4 Goal Contributions: 0

It feels harsh to judge Matthijs de Ligt this early in his recovery. The Dutchman made his first start in 11 months as United were thrashed 4–1 by Como, and he looked understandably rusty as the Italians tore his defense to shreds. Still, his performance must be viewed in the proper context, and he will have plenty of shots at redemption as he returns to full fitness.

Harry Amass: C

Appearances : 2

: 2 Clean Sheets : 0

: 0 Goals Conceded : 0

: 0 Goal Contributions: 0

Despite Shaw’s injury issues, Carrick refused to trust academy talent Harry Amass. Two brief cameos from the bench in the Champions League are all he’s been given this season, but he can at least boast zero goals conceded during his 29 minutes on the field. Silver linings, eh?

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes: C

Bruno Fernandes’s standards have dropped. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Appearances : 14

: 14 Goals : 6

: 6 Assists: 3

Carrick was so heavily reliant on Bruno Fernandes’s sorcery during his interim spell, but the skipper’s outstanding creative numbers were never sustainable. Nine goal involvements this season isn’t bad, and his hat trick against Ipswich Town was excellent, but United would have still expected much more from the 32-year-old. They wouldn’t, however, have anticipated his criticism of Carrick after the defeat to Como, which reeked of unprofessionalism.

Youri Tielemans: D

Appearances : 14

: 14 Goals : 1

: 1 Assists: 3

There was nothing but plaudits for United after their opportunistic addition of Youri Tielemans in the summer. After all, the midfielder was integral to Aston Villa’s ascent under Unai Emery, and appeared set to add another touch of class to United’s engine room. However, his mobility issues have been brutally exposed early in his United career, as has inability to perform without an out-and-out ball-winner alongside him.

Kobbie Mainoo: B

Appearances : 11

: 11 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 1

United’s midfield remains an absolute mess, but Kobbie Mainoo can’t be blamed. The academy graduate was crucial to Carrick’s interim success and has continued to deliver relatively consistent showings this season, too. Mainoo just needs a defensively-minded partner to elevate his game, as evidenced by his terrific double act with Casemiro.

Andrey Santos: E

Andrey Santos hasn’t fixed United’s midfield issues. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Appearances : 10

: 10 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

There’s a reason Chelsea were willing to let Andrey Santos leave over the summer. The Brazilian’s an all-rounder in midfield, capable of performing multiple functions to a decent level, but there’s no single thing in which he excels. That’s fine if he’s viewed simply as a squad player and rotation option, but United will expect more from their $67 million signing. It’s been a tough start for Santos.

Mason Mount: D

Appearances : 10

: 10 Goals : 1

: 1 Assists: 0

Mount has started two matches for the Red Devils this season: three-goal defeats to Como and Bournemouth. While he’s certainly been a factor in those humiliations, Carrick has never really been sure how to use the Englishman, often moving him between holding midfield and the No. 10 position. Naturally, Mount has struggled to find any rhythm.

Carlos Baleba: D

Appearances : 7

: 7 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Injuries have affected Carlos Baleba’s first few months in Manchester. The Cameroon international has been restricted to just seven outings, limiting his ability to reach full match sharpness, but United’s midfield struggles have persisted even with him on the field. Just like Tielemans and Santos, he’s struggled finding his feet in a toxic environment.

Forwards

Bryan Mbeumo: C

Bryan Mbeumo has found life hard in the No. 9 position. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Appearances : 15

: 15 Goals : 4

: 4 Assists: 1

Bryan Mbeumo deserves some slack. Due to Benjamin Šeško’s injury, the 27-year-old has frequently been deployed as a lone striker, which has often set him up to fail. Four goals isn’t a dreadful tally at this stage of the campaign, but his profligacy has proven frustrating for supporters, especially after his underwhelming end to last season.

Matheus Cunha: B

Appearances : 4

: 4 Goals : 4

: 4 Assists: 2

Matheus Cunha’s reputation was certainly enhanced by remarkable comebacks against Roma and Aston Villa. The Brazilian scored twice against the former to complete the turnaround and clinch a vital 3–2 win, before being the driving force behind the initial first-half recovery against the Villans. Six goal involvements is palatable enough, and he’s been one of few to play with true passion in recent weeks.

Joshua Zirkzee: C

Appearances : 10

: 10 Goals : 2

: 2 Assists: 0

United should have sold Joshua Zirkzee over the summer, of that there’s no doubt, especially considering Carrick’s unwillingness to use him as a genuine alternative to Šeško. Regardless, the Dutch forward has made a difference off the bench occasionally, including well-taken goals against Como and Villa.

Marcus Rashford: D

Marcus Rashford has underwhelmed on his return. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Appearances : 8

: 8 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Marcus Rashford’s reintegration has yielded nothing for United, despite the Englishman’s fruitful loan spell with Barcelona last season. Aside from one lively showing against Everton, he’s offered very little in his eight appearances, and he’s yet to provide a goal or assist this season. An underwhelming return has also been impacted by injury.

Amad Diallo: C

Appearances : 8

: 8 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 1

Amad Diallo’s work rate can’t be faulted. The winger, who missed the campaign’s beginning through injury, covers every blade of grass with terrier-like enthusiasm, even if there’s still work to be done fine-tuning his end product. It’s often all sizzle and no steak with Amad, and that’s a frustrating sight for supporters.

Shea Lacey: B

Appearances : 7

: 7 Goals : 1

: 1 Assists: 1

United fans have been eager to see more of emerging starlet Shea Lacey this season, especially given he scored and assisted against Brighton during his only start. With the offense struggling for dynamism, Pochettino might be tempted to hand the 19-year-old a more prominent role early in his reign.

Patrick Dorgu: B

Patrick Dorgu has managed four goal involvements this season. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Appearances : 7

: 7 Goals : 1

: 1 Assists: 3

Patrick Dorgu was atrocious during his 45-minute appearance against Hull on the opening weekend, but he’s been much better—when not injured—since that defeat at the MKM Stadium. The repurposed winger has delivered four goal involvements to date, two of which came in stoppage time during the dramatic draw with Villa.

Benjamin Šeško: C

Appearances : 6

: 6 Goals : 2

: 2 Assists: 0

Benjamin Šeško’s absence has been more significant than his presence this season. The striker has only played six games due to a shin injury, which will sideline him until January, and scored twice during 206 minutes on the pitch. But it’s United’s failure to properly replace him which has reminded supporters of his significance.