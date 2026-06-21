New Zealand vs. Egypt—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

New Zealand and Egypt face off on Sunday night looking to build from their respective opening game draws by capturing what would be a first-ever World Cup victory for either nation.

The All Whites were viewed as the weakest side in Group G entering the tournament, but Darren Bazeley’s men impressed against Iran in their tournament debut. Twice, New Zealand was ahead with a brace from Elijah Just, but failed to protect its lead and settled for a 2–2 draw.

Egypt, meanwhile, went toe-to-toe with Belgium in Seattle, outplaying a strong European side for long stretches and managing a 1–1 draw. It was an encouraging showing from the North Africans, who will be feeling good after securing a positive result in their most difficult challenge of the group stage on paper.

With every team in Group G level at one point, earning a win on Sunday will all but guarantee a place in the knockout rounds.

It’s a golden opportunity for New Zealand and Egypt to make World Cup history and secure progression past the group stage.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

New Zealand vs. Egypt Score Prediction

A Landmark Win For Egypt

Emam Ashour (left) scored a scorching hist against Belgium. | Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Despite New Zealand’s encouraging World Cup debut, it’s still a flawed side, and Egypt is a cut above. Since before the tournament opened, this was deemed the most winnable game for Hossam Hassan’s side.

Egypt was superior than Belgium for a considerable period during its opener and will feel like victory was in its grasp. A repeat performance in its second game should lead to a historic result.

New Zealand showed its powerful punch in its opener, but it was also against an Iranian side immersed in a tremendously difficult context that most certainly impacted its overall performance.

The Biggest Mismatch : New Zealand has now failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 consecutive matches. Now, it faces an attack that boast elite attackers in Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, plus, Ashour was the best of the bunch against Belgium.

: New Zealand has now failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 consecutive matches. Now, it faces an attack that boast elite attackers in Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, plus, Ashour was the best of the bunch against Belgium. The Lone Precedent: Egypt defeated New Zealand back in 2024 in an international friendly, the only previous meeting between the two nations.

Prediction: New Zealand 1–2 Egypt

New Zealand Predicted Lineup vs. Egypt

New Zealand’s attack packs a punch. | Sports Illustrated

It’s unlikely Bazeley makes any changes to the side that took the pitch against Iran, especially in attack.

Although the towering Chris Wood didn’t find the back of the net, he produced one of the best center forward performances of the tournament so far, with his sensational hold-up play resulting in assisting the pair of goals from Just.

New Zealand’s defensive deficiencies were exploited by Iran, but it’s the best Bazeley has available. World Cup folk hero Tim Payne will be hoping for a better showing.

New Zealand predicted lineup vs. Egypt (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenić; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood.



Egypt Predicted Lineup vs. New Zealand

Egypt is an experienced and talented side. | Sports Illustrated

With no fresh injury concerns or suspensions, Egypt should deploy the same XI that held a lead for almost 40 minutes against Belgium.

Marmoush, Salah, Ashour and Mostafa Ziko will have their opportunity to wreck a suspect backline. Even if Salah is no longer able to withstand the load of a full match, Barça Atlètic gem Hamza Abdelkarim made a positive impact stretching the backline and opening space for others in his World Cup debut.

Egypt predicted lineup vs. New Zealand (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathi, Fotouh; Lasheen, Attia; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does New Zealand vs. Egypt Kick Off?

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Sunday, June 21 / Monday, June 22

: Sunday, June 21 / Monday, June 22 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 22)

How to Watch New Zealand vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FS1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS App, CTV, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX

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