Nine Man Utd Transfer Targets to Watch at the 2026 World Cup

Manchester United face a crucial summer transfer window as the club prepares to return to the Champions League in 2026–27 and, ultimately, lay the foundations for realizing ‘Project 150’—the ambition to reclaim the Premier League title by 2028.

Recruitment is crucial to continuing the positive momentum that has been building since Michael Carrick returned to Old Trafford in January, with the former interim manager now appointed on a permanent contract.

The Red Devils ideally need to target multiple positions during the window, with central midfield a particularly important part of the pitch. Replacing Casemiro is only half the battle, with depth lacking throughout 2025–26 and perhaps requiring up to two more additions beyond the imminent acquisition of Atalanta enforcer Éderson.

The Brazilian engine is a late callup to the World Cup as an injury replacement. That deal is close to being finalized anyway, but the tournament has the potential to make getting access to other prospective targets more difficult than it ordinarily would be.

On the other hand, it always provides an excellent scouting opportunity for both familiar and unfamiliar options. For those already based in the Premier League and therefore obviously more readily known, it offers a lens to see them operate in a different light—for better or for worse.

Not every player on the radar will be there. Sandro Tonali’s Italy and Carlos Baleba’s Cameroon didn’t qualify, while João Gomes (Brazil), Mateus Fernandes (Portugal), Adam Wharton and Lewis Hall (both England) weren’t select by their respective national teams.

Beyond the midfield, left wing, left back and backup goalkeeper are the positions widely believed to be the most important for Manchester United to beef up.

Central Midfield

Elliot Anderson is playing his debut tournament. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Elliot Anderson has no shortage of admirers following an outstanding individual season with Nottingham Forest, including local rivals Manchester City. The 23-year-old is competing with Kobbie Mainoo for a starting place in England’s midfield next to Declan Rice and has the potential to be one of the tournament’s breakout stars if the Three Lions do well.

Group stage matches: Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

The more established choice is France’s Aurélien Tchouaméni, should United be able to take advantage of the chaos that engulfed the end of Real Madrid’s club season.

Group stage matches: Senegal (June 16), Iraq (June 22), Norway (June 26)

On the cheaper end of the budget is United States star Tyler Adams, who likely wouldn’t be a starter at Old Trafford but could certainly improve squad depth as European competition returns.

Group stage matches: Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19), Türkiye (June 25)

Left Wing

Rafael Leão could be on the move this summer. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Rafael Leão is set to be a key player for a Portugal team searching for its first World Cup. The AC Milan winger is a dual goal-assist threat but potentially needs to prove his work rate is up to standard.

Group stage matches: DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23), Colombia (June 27)

Yan Diomande has Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain interested after a breakout season with RB Leipzig—the teenager’s first in the pro game. Côte d’Ivoire fans will hope Diomande continues to produce in a national team environment, and it could earn him a big transfer.

Lesser-known talent Bazoumana Touré will be competing with Diomande for minutes in Côte d’Ivoire’s lineup. The 20-year-old is another who has impressed in German club soccer after starring for Hoffenheim and is in the fledgling chapter of his international career.

Group stage matches: Ecuador (June 14), Germany (June 20), Curaçao (June 25)

Left Back

Nathaniel Brown is part of a new German generation. | Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Rumors are growing that Bayern Munich are on the cusp of signing Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany fullback Nathaniel Brown, although the player himself told Bild this week that his “full focus is on the World Cup,” rather than his club future. There’s still chance while it isn’t a closed deal.

Group stage matches: Curaçao (June 14), Côte d’Ivoire (June 20), Ecuador (June 25)

El Hadji Malick Diouf is Senegal’s starting left back and will likely be hoping to use the World Cup to shop window himself to a new club following West Ham United’s relegation. At 21 and with room to improve, he could be a good fit to eventually emerge as Luke Shaw’s successor.

Group stage matches: France (June 16), Norway (June 22), Iraq (June 26)

Goalkeeper

Zion Suzuki was previously a consideration in 2023. | Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Zion Suzuki was linked with Manchester United in the same summer that the club eventually recruited Altay Bayındır, but it would be interesting to keep an eye on him once more. The Japan starter was still based at home back then but has since moved to Europe with Parma.

Group stage matches: Netherlands (June 14), Tunisia (June 20), Sweden (June 25)

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