Palmeiras vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Brasileirão giants Palmeiras face Premier League giants Chelsea with a ticket to the Club World Cup semifinals on the line.
Abel Ferreira’s side emerged triumphant from a grueling fight against reigning Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo. The rivalry and animosity between the two Brazilian sides was evident, but Palmeiras were the better team on the day and deservedly made it to the quarterfinals.
Chelsea, on the other hand, survived a two-hour plus weather delay that almost saw them squander a lead in stoppage time vs. Benfica. The Blues bounced back and showed character, dismantling the Portuguese side in extra-time.
It’s the first time these two teams meet since Kai Havertz scored from the penalty spot to conquer Chelsea’s first Club World Cup trophy back in the 2021 edition. However, the Blues have lost two of their last three official matches against Brazilian opposition, and El Verdão will be seeking revenge.
The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Fluminense vs. Al Hilal in the semifinals.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Club World Cup quarterfinals clash.
What Time Does Palmeiras vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Date: Friday, July 4 / Saturday, July 5
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST
- Referee: TBC
Palmeiras vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record
Only Meeting: Chelsea 2–1 Palmeiras (Feb. 12, 2022) - 2021 FIFA Club World Cup final.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Palmeiras
Chelsea
Palmeiras 1–0 Botafogo - 28/6/25
Benfica 1–4 Chelsea - 28/6/25
Inter Miami 2–2 Palmeiras – 23/6/25
ES Tunis 0–3 Chelsea - 25/6/25
Palmeiras 2–0 Al Ahly – 19/6/25
Flamengo 3–1 Chelsea - 20/6/25
Palmeiras 0–0 Porto – 15/6/25
Chelsea 2–0 LAFC - 16/6/25
Cruzeiro 2–1 Palmeiras – 1/6/25
Real Betis 1–4 Chelsea - 28/5/25
How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Chelsea on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN
United States
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN
Palmeiras Team News
Palmeiras will have to contain Chelsea’s attack without two of the four players that made up the back four in their round of 16 victory. Micael and Vanderlan are the likely candidates to replace the suspended duo of Gustavo Gomés and Joaquín Piquerez.
Paulinho, the hero against Botafogo and Inter Miami, will likely start on the bench again. Ferreira has admitted the veteran striker is likely having surgery after the tournament and can only be used as a substitute with limited minutes. Vitor Roque will get the nod again to lead the line.
All eyes will be on 18-year-old Estêvão Willian, who will face his future club in what could be his final game for Palmeiras. The Brazilian wonderkid has been kept quiet for the vast majority of the tournament, but he’ll try to impress against his future teammates to extend his stint with his childhood club for at least one more game.
Richard Ríos has been excellent all tournament and with Moisés Caicedo suspended, the Colombia international has a chance to dominate in midfield for El Verdão.
Palmeiras Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Palmeiras predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Wéverton; Giay, Micael, Fuchs, Vanderlan; Martínez, Ríos; Estêvão, Torres, Allan; Roque
Chelsea Team News
You never know what to expect from an Enzo Maresca lineup, especially during this Club World Cup. Yet, in a massive game like this, the Italian can’t gamble on rotations or Chelsea could very well exit the competition.
Caicedo’s suspension is a tough blow considering he was Chelsea’s only player to start every game this past Premier League season. Roméo Lavia would be a likely replacement but is confirmed to be an injury doubt, perhaps opening the door for new face Andrey Santos.
Benoît Badiashille is doubtful after suffering an injury against Benfica and Tosin Adarabioyo could take his place alongside Levi Colwill.
Nicolas Jackson is back after serving his two game suspension and could take Liam Delap’s spot in the XI considering the new Chelsea signing is on a yellow card.
Elsewhere, Noni Madueke’s inclusion could help Cole Palmer return to a more central position, with new signing João Pedro poised to be on the bench awaiting a chance to make his Chelsea debut. Pedro Neto has been offered compassionate leave following the death of his close friend Diogo Jota and will have the final say on his involvement in the game.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Palmeiras
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Palmeiras (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella; Santos, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson
Palmeiras vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
In a rematch of the 2021 Club World Cup final, only a handful of players remain on either team from Chelsea’s extra-time victory.
There’s no question that Chelsea have superior individual quality, but Maresca’s side is yet to deliver a truly convincing performance since their Conference League final victory. Palmeiras have nothing to lose and aren’t short of quality players themselves. El Verdão will aim to cause the Blues the same issues as Flamengo did in their group stage clash.
Despite Palmeiras’ strong showings, Chelsea have a golden opportunity in front of them to make the final as they drew the more favorable side of the bracket. The Blues can’t squander the opportunity and will live up to their status as favorites to move on past El Verdão on the back of their best performance of the Club World Cup.
Prediction: Palmeiras 1–3 Chelsea
