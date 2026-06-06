Pep Guardiola Warns Barcelona About Obsession That Could Lead to Hansi Flick’s Downfall

Winning the Champions League has become Barcelona’s main mission in recent years, but Pep Guardiola believes it’s dangerous to become obsessed with conquering Europe because the competition “destroys projects.”

Guardiola is back in Barcelona after closing the chapter on a glorious 10-year stint with Manchester City. As difficult as it was, Guardiola did manage to lead City to their first Champions League crown, but they were never able to replicate their level of consistent domestic dominance in Europe.

The legendary manager attended a Johan Cruyff Foundation event near his hometown in Catalonia. In his first public appearance after leaving City, Guardiola was asked what Barça are missing to finally end their 11-year Champions League title drought, and his answer was telling.

“The Champions League destroys projects, I hope that’s not the case [at Barcelona]” Guardiola stated. “We must not think that just because you don’t win it, it doesn’t mean everything that has been built is no good. La Liga is what gives you consistency.

“In the Champions you need to arrive well to the end, without injuries, the influence from the referees is also massive in this competition.

“The important thing is that day-to-day is good, that the team continues to grow. Don’t think that just because you don’t make the Champions League final or not winning it means that the season is bad. What marks a season as good or not is La Liga.”

Will Barcelona Listen to Guardiola’s Champions League Warning?

Pep Guardiola (left) admitted he’s a fan of Hansi Flick. | Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Guardiola is right, the Champions League does destroy projects and Barça know that better than most. Ernesto Valverde oversaw two of the most dominant La Liga titles in Blaugrana history between 2017–19, but two disastrous Champions League eliminations cost him his job after two and a half seasons despite just seven league defeats.

Trying to convince people to judge Barça by their domestic success is good intentioned by Guardiola, but it’s also utopian. The ship sailed on that possibility long ago thanks to a decade-plus drought during which bitter-rivals Real Madrid won the Champions League five times.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona project remains rock solid, though. The German has made the Catalans serious European contenders for the first time this decade, and even Guardiola is impressed by what he’s seen.

“They’ve had two extraordinary years,” Guardiola said about Flick’s Barça. “Beyond the results, because of how well they’ve played and how attractive it is to watch them play. I’m a big fan of Hansi [Flick], of how he plays and hopefully many years.”

Sooner rather than later, though, even Flick won’t be able to escape the pressure of Barcelona’s European obsession, especially when winning the Champions League should be possible for a team boasting one of the strongest squads on the continent.

Reinforcements are needed this summer to further bolster Barça’s chances, and Guardiola shared his thoughts on two of his former players that are heavily linked with a move to Catalonia.

Guardiola’s Verdict on Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez to Barcelona

Bernardo Silva (left) and Julián Alvarez are high on Barcelona’s transfer shortlist. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Barcelona are expected to be major players in the summer transfer window even after spending big on Anthony Gordon. Two of the players most firmly placed on Barça’s orbit are former Man City teammates under Guardiola; Bernardo Silva and Julián Alvarez.

Guardiola was asked to share his thoughts on both of his former players potentially donning the Blaugrana shirt next season, and he delivered a brief yet emphatic response.

“Bernardo is a player that can adapt to any team, he’s too good,” Guardiola said. “[Alvarez] He’s also very good, Man City players are all very good.”

Only time will tell if Silva and Alvarez end up in Catalonia, but their additions would make Barcelona even more formidable entering a 2026–27 season where winning the Champions League will once again be the most important mission.

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