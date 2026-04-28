Pep Guardiola Shocked Everyone With Match He Watched Instead of Champions League Semifinal

Pep Guardiola surprised the soccer world on Tuesday when his unexpected viewing preference was revealed.

Instead of following the pulsating Champions League semifinal first leg, where Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich—Europe’s two most exciting and technically proficient teams—were trading record-breaking blows in the French capital, Guardiola was slumming it at an EFL League One match.

The Manchester City boss has defined an era of managers all over the planet through his tactical ingenuity and pursuit of technical brilliance, which would have made this week’s Champions League action—although perhaps not an attritional Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal tie—an obvious watch.

Yet with most eyes around Europe trained on Parc des Princes, Guardiola, rather, took a seat at Edgeley Park for Stockport County vs. Port Vale in England’s third tier. His presence, once spotted, caught fans off guard given the sheer randomness of it.

For context, Stockport is a town within Greater Manchester, making it an easy place for Guardiola to get to in a rare free week. It coincidentally happens to be the hometown of Phil Foden, and being situated near traditional City territory in east Manchester, it is an area where the club also draws plenty of fans from—although there is fierce local Stockport pride as well.

Guardiola once remarked in early 2024 that he doesn’t “have time to see other teams” play. But with City out of the Champions League and not back in Premier League action until after the weekend—Monday, May 4 against Everton—there is even room to breathe from within the title race.

Why Did Pep Guardiola Watch Stockport County vs. Port Vale?

❌ Champions League

✅ League One



Pep Guardiola's at Edgeley Park to watch Stockport County against Port Vale 👀 pic.twitter.com/5T7Gro1aQx — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 28, 2026

This game actually had a lot riding on it, making it an intriguing one to watch.

Stockport had the opportunity to guarantee a League One playoff berth—seeking to get back into the Championship for the first time since relegation from the second tier in 2002. The Hatters have enjoyed a meteoric rise up the league pyramid at the same time as Wrexham, even developing a fierce competitive rivalry with the Hollywood-backed team, just not quite as rapidly.

Port Vale’s relegation to League Two had already been confirmed, suggesting it should have been an easy ride for Stockport. But conceding twice early did irreparable damage and they lost 2–1. Instead of jumping up to third and being assured of the playoffs, Stockport stayed fourth and could now be pushed out of the top six altogether on the final day of the season if results go against them.

What’s in it for Guardiola, seen by many as the ultimate football purist, is the rawness.

Edgeley Park is no cathedral of soccer, but is arguably a truer reflection of its roots. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

When Manchester City faced Salford City in the FA Cup earlier this season, the Spaniard revealed a secret obsession with the grittier side of English soccer. That match was at the Etihad Stadium, as it was when they met in the same competition a year earlier, yet Pep explained that visiting lower league venues over the years have provided some of his “most enjoyable memories.”

“We never miss that. Always it was incredible. When you arrive at the stadium and all the fans sing ‘Who are you?’ This kind of vibe with the long balls will be one of the memories I will take for the rest of my life,” he gushed before the tie was played.

“I think that after 10 years, I don’t like a few things in [the U.K.], but there are a lot of things I love and this is one. This country, they respect the traditions and no other country can do that. This combination of new things and respect for the old things, I love the U.K. for that.”

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