Pep Guardiola has argued that he never tried to reunite with Lionel Messi at either Bayern Munich or Manchester City because of a wish to see the Argentine retire at Barcelona.

Guardiola’s senior managerial career started with four magical years at Barcelona. The Spanish boss turned Messi into the best player in the world, and together they led the greatest Barcelona side in history—and arguably the greatest club side of all time—to unprecedented levels of success.

The manager departed in 2012, but eight years later, there was significant talk of a reunion. Reports suggest Messi was interested in joining Guardiola at the Etihad, only to abandon the idea in the late stages of talks.

But speaking with Brazil legend and former Barça teammate Romário in a lengthy interview, Guardiola claimed he never tried to lure Messi away from Camp Nou, echoing a stance he took in late 2020.

“I never even called to try and sign Messi,” he insisted. “I’m a Barça fan and I preferred he stayed there.”

On the other hand, Guardiola did admit he would’ve loved to manage Messi’s close friend Neymar and confessed he tried to convince the Brazilian legend to sign for Bayern Munich before Neymar ultimately landed in Barcelona to start his European career.

Guardiola Explains Why He’s ‘Never Seen a Player’ Like Messi

Pep Guardiola (back) has always said Messi is the greatest player of all time. | Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

Diving into the secret of his managerial reputation, Guardiola leaned into a longstanding joke against him as he joked that working with Messi was the secret to his emergence as one of the greatest managers of all time.

The three-time Champions League winning boss expanded on his answer and credited the countless world class players he’s worked with as the ones responsible for his personal success. But for Guardiola, Messi stands above the rest.

“Pretty good,” Guardiola said light-heatedly when asked what it was day to see Messi day-to-day. “I don’t know, I have never seen a player like him, with that ability to every three days have three goals and three assists. Every three days, that consistency.

“But he did the same in training, when we played small matches in training. I don’t remember, in four years of training where he did games, him ever losing one. He had that competitive quality. I think his biggest difference he has here,” Guardiola said pointing at his head, alluding to Messi’s mentality.

“When I was seeing the documentary about Michael Jordan, ‘The Last Dance,’ when I saw Jordan it reminded me a lot of him [Messi]. Yeah, you have your teammates and your friendships but no, he was there to win, to be the best.”

In Guardiola’s eyes, no current player has the ability to match Messi’s level, achievements and especially his longevity. although he recognized some of Messi’s records will eventually be broken, he feels confident it won’t happen in his lifetime.

Guardiola and Messi won 14 titles during their four seasons together at Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, including a pair of Champions League titles, thee La Liga crowns and the memorable sextuple in 2009. Messi scored 211 goals and registered 79 assists under Guardiola—both career-high marks under any one manager he played for. Plus, the Argentine won the Ballon d’Or in all four seasons he and Guardiola spent together.