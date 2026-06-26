Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia: World Cup Group K

Portugal finishes its group stage campaign against Colombia on Saturday as Roberto Martínez‘s men scramble to finish first in Group K.

Back-to-back wins for Colombia means the South Americans currently top the standings and Portugal must win the head-to-head battle in Florida to usurp them. Fresh from its 5–0 thrashing of Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be brimming with belief.

Martínez stumbled upon a winning formula after making changes from the disappointing draw with DR Congo, and the Spaniard will be reluctant to make any further alterations for the group stage finale.

Here’s how Portugal could line up.

Portugal Predicted XI vs. Colombia

Portugal could go unchanged. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Portugal XI!

GK: Diogo Costa—A bystander for much of the game with Uzbekistan, Costa will be wary of the superior attacking quality possessed by Colombia, who has scored four in its opening two matches.

RB: João Cancelo—Cancelo only needed the first half against Uzbekistan to wreak havoc, with the debutants unable to handle his marauding runs into the final third. A fine assist for the opening goal was his best contribution.

CB: Rúben Dias—Colombia’s Luis Suárez scored 38 times during his debut campaign with Sporting CP and will cause Dias serious problems as he chases a first World Cup goal.

CB: Renato Veiga—The ex-Chelsea defender has established himself as first-choice for Martínez this summer following solid displays against DR Congo and Uzbekistan. A sterner test awaits on Saturday, though.

LB: Nuno Mendes—Mendes scored only the second free kick goal of his career last time out and caused mayhem with his ambitious darts into enemy territory. Colombia must pay special attention to the world’s best left back.

DM: João Neves—Boundless energy and unrivaled tenacity make Neves such a valuable asset for club and country. When in possession, the youngster oozes class, too.

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DM: Vitinha—Vitinha has cemented his position as the world’s best midfielder during recent Champions League-winning campaigns with PSG, and he’s the calming presence in the tournament’s strongest midfield unit.

RW: Pedro Neto—Neto’s explosive speed caused issues for Uzbekistan, but the Chelsea winger still needs to work on his final product to fend off competition from compatriots Rafael Leão, Francisco Trincão and Francisco Conceição for a starting berth.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes showcased his Manchester United form earlier in the week, with an inch-perfect assist for Ronaldo the highlight moment of an effortlessly creative display.

LW: João Félix—The Al Nassr star was one of the changes Martínez made to speed up Portugal’s forward play against Uzbekistan, and the 26-year-old made a real difference with his bravery in possession.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo—After silencing his critics and becoming the first player to score at six different World Cups, Ronaldo will be desperate to thrust himself into the Golden Boot conversation with a clinical performance against Colombia.

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