10 Potential Destinations for Forgotten Chelsea Man Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea have no intention of selling Nicolas Jackson on the cheap ahead of next season, even after the striker has endured an underwhelming loan at Bayern Munich.

Jackson eventually signed with the Bundesliga champions last summer—after the deal initially collapsed—on loan with a conditional obligation to buy. In reality, the conditions for that obligation to be triggered were never going to be met.

Jackson needed to start 40 games across just the Bundesliga and Champions League, which would have prompted a €65 million (£56.3 million, $76.1 million) permanent transfer. Fighting for opportunities in a one-striker system with Harry Kane was always going to be difficult and, with only a handful of matches of the loan left, the Senegal international has made 13 relevant starts.

His goal record when contextualized by minutes on the pitch is not bad. In the Bundesliga, Jackson’s seven goals have come at an average of once every 121 minutes. In the Champions League, it is slightly more often, a goal every 101 minutes he is on the pitch.

That might be why Chelsea are sticking to a premium valuation. The Athletic reports that “up to £60 million” ($81.1 million) is what the Blues consider the 24-year-old to be worth in this market. It is a figure roughly comparable with how much Arsenal paid for Viktor Gyökeres last summer.

Chelsea fans might question why Jackson cannot remain at Stamford Bridge. An alarming on-field discipline record last season aside, he has scored 24 Premier League goals across two campaigns. If the hierarchy views him as a high-end transfer, the argument is why can’t they use him?

Whoever Chelsea appoint as new manager this summer might have an opinion. Other factors could also come into it, with Liam Delap already being linked with an exit after a single subpar season that creates a better opportunity for Jackson.

There might be room for Jackson if Liam Delap moves on. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Ultimately, Chelsea need the sale to create turnover that can be reinvested. The club announced the biggest loss in Premier League history when 2024–25’s accounts were published recently. Chelsea were only profitable the year before through the sale of the women’s team to themselves, an accountancy loophole not recognized by UEFA and since also closed by the Premier League.

Although the club has competed in the Champions League this season, the likely absence of lucrative revenue from the competition in 2026–27 will only exacerbate financial issues. Chelsea also lack the matchday revenue of rival clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, while the majority of matches in recent seasons have been played without a front-of-shirt sponsor.

Selling Jackson for a good price doesn’t solve that, but could be a necessary piece of the puzzle.

Potential Destinations for Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson left Chelsea on loan in the summer. | Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The bigger issue than naming a price is finding a club to sell to.

Jackson is not now and never has been prolific and his Bayern Munich loan is a good example of the backup status he would have at an elite team. If a player is being recruited to a support role, it instantly reduces what the buying club is willing to pay. Equally, the kind of teams where Jackson might be a regular starter doesn’t always tend to be where the big money is.

Even in the Premier League, £60 million ($81.1 million) would represent a new transfer record for most teams. At least Aston Villa might be in need of fresh offensive energy, and would have money to spend, if a bigger club skims attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

At Newcastle United, Nick Woltemade is being linked with a swift Bundesliga return that would create a need. Fellow striker Yoane Wissa has been one of the worst signings in Premier League history, while the Magpies could also bank transfer fees for Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

A new striker might be required at Newcastle. | Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

There is Tottenham Hotspur, who need to do something differently. But only if they stay up.

Looking to Europe, Napoli or Atlético Madrid might consider Jackson—the latter is losing Antoine Griezmann, while several elite clubs are closely tracking Julián Alvarez. There would also be a void at Galatasaray should Victor Osimhen be poached, which is a rumored possibility.

Chelsea’s best bet could be another loan—with a fee—but that doesn’t bring in the big money and only kicks this particular problem a little way down the road. That alternative route might at least bring AC Milan, Juventus or Marseille into the equation.

The easiest route to money for both Chelsea and Jackson is the Saudi Pro League, where Al Ittihad have yet to replace Karim Benzema following his sudden February exit.

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