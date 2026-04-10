Aston Villa Set Price for Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG Target—Report

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Morgan Rogers, according to reports on an expected transfer battle for the signature of the Aston Villa midfielder in the coming months.

Rogers has emerged as one of the Premier League’s top creative players since joining Unai Emery’s Villa just over two years ago. The 23-year-old has played his way into the England national team and his goals and assists—51 since signing for Villa—have been a big part of the club’s success.

Trained through childhood by West Bromwich Albion and at Manchester City’s academy between the ages of 17 and 20, Rogers is reported by The Times as a target for Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. Sky Sports names the same three Premier League clubs, but also adds Paris Saint-Germain.

A reluctant sale could happen after Villa posted substantial financial losses in recent seasons. The club’s only profitable campaign of the last three completed was the result of ‘selling’ the women’s team to its own parent company—UEFA tellingly didn’t recognize that transaction.

But Rogers is under contract until 2031, terms he signed in November. That at least puts Villa on course to qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three years, in a strong position when it comes to potentially negotiating a transfer fee.

Rogers to Rank Among Most Expensive English Players

Rogers is a goalscorer and creator | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rogers is valued at a reported $107.7 million (£80 million) by Aston Villa.

That would make him the equal-fifth most expensive English player of all time alongside Harry Maguire—and behind Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane—and is partly motivated by a sell-on clause from Villa’s original transfer agreement with Rogers’s former team.

EFL Championship club Middlesborough is owed 20% of any profit Villa make on Rogers, bought for up to $18.9 million on Feb. 1, 2024 after only a few months at Boro.

Villa will surely hope that a strong World Cup for England over the summer drives the price up, likely meaning they will at least resist transfer negotiations until after the tournament.

Man Utd’s Potential Transfer Advantage Over Rivals

Rogers already has a relationship with Michael Carrick. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal and Chelsea both showed interest in versatile Rogers last summer, before his immediate future was committed to Aston Villa with that new long-term contract.

The Gunners are in the market for a left winger and have also been linked with Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Rogers, who primarily plays as a No. 10, fits Chelsea’s transfer brief of signing young, developing players. Their renewed interest is intriguing given there is already speculation surrounding Cole Palmer, who has been loosely linked with Manchester United, the club he supported growing up, due to alleged homesickness for England’s northwest.

United lack a left-sided forward—fullback Patrick Dorgu filled that role in Michael Carrick’s first two games before getting injured. Rogers played the position against the Red Devils during a meeting in December. He scored twice and Aston Villa won the game 2–1.

Rogers already has a history with Carrick, who was manager at Middlesbrough during the player’s half-season there. He has spoken positively about the 44-year-old, who is hoping to be appointed permanent United manager ahead of next season. Quotes from Rogers published in January 2026 revealed that he had a close relationship with Carrick at Middlesbrough, with an open “line of communication” that has survived despite no longer working together.

Carrick was disappointed to see Rogers leave so quickly, but said when United faced Villa earlier in the season: “You could always see what he was possibly going to be capable of and the potential in terms of his attributes, the way he carries the ball, he can play off his left foot, play off his right foot, create and score goals and really good athletically.”

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