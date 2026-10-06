Five Potential Destinations for Noni Madueke—Ranked

Noni Madueke’s struggle for Arsenal starts this season could push the England international winger towards the exit, with the likes of Juventus and Atlético Madrid reportedly in the mix.

The Gunners spent heavily on Madueke a little over 12 months ago, committing to pay up to $69 million (£52 million) to Chelsea in July 2025. He started around half his 43 appearances across all competitions, but one-third of his 12 goal contributions came in three Carabao Cup ties.

Madueke is backup to Bukayo Saka in his favored right-wing position and faces increased competition from 16-year-old Max Dowman. He also serves as cover for Christos Tzolis on the left flank, although is yet to play there this season. Tzolis was injured while playing for Greece last week but Eberechi Eze had been getting his leftover minutes previously.

With an underwhelming start to the season, Madueke was left out by England manager Thomas Tuchel for the September-October internationals, despite playing five times at the 2026 World Cup. It demonstrates the need to be playing—and performing—at club level.

Other clubs, including Juventus and Atlético Madrid, are now said to be “monitoring his situation” with an eye on the January transfer window, per The Telegraph. England staff supposedly view Madueke as “among the best one-on-one forwards” at Tuchel’s disposal, but that wasn’t enough for a call this time. Perhaps a move may do the job.

5. Atlético Madrid

Diego Simeone has recruited English players before. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Playing wide for Atlético Madrid can come with differing demands. Diego Simeone’s primary formation this season has been 3-4-2-1, which means possibilities as a wingback or narrow winger. Marcos Llorente and Lee Kang-in are the current starters in the right-sided roles, respectively, with Giuliano Simeone another option to rotate in.



Simeone Sr. has shown a liking for English players in the past, taking Kieran Trippier and Conor Gallagher to the Spanish capital. But while Madueke is versatile enough to play on either flank, actually forcing his way into a starting position might be very challenging.

4. Liverpool

Rio Ngumoha is not suited to the right wing. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool spent big money to replace Mohamed Salah during the summer without actually replacing the departed Anfield legend. There is hope that Bradley Barcola will recapture his Paris Saint-Germain form of old to become the dual-threat winger on the left side of the pitch, but there is gaping hole on the right that Andoni Iraola is yet to figure out how to fill.



Rio Ngumoha and Víctor Muñoz have both struggled in the position, while Cody Gakpo—a player previously suited to left wing and No. 9 roles—has done the best job thus far.



Madueke is actually a right winger and, should Liverpool be able to negotiate favorable terms, it could make sense. The problem is that the 24-year-old is objectively worth less, according to Transfermarkt, than what Arsenal paid for him—even a mid-season loan might have to factor that in. Then, there is there is trying to do business with a direct rival.

3. Juventus

Madueke would be competing with Francisco Conceição. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Juventus are credited with longstanding interest in Madueke. The right flank is locked down by Francisco Conceição, but the quality and competition behind the Portugal international is arguably lacking—unlike on the left where Juve added Kerim Alajbegović during the summer.



Madueke has previously shown no fear of heading abroad to further his career, leaving the comfort of home in London aged 16 to join PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.



Juve would likely have to offload at least one other wide forward if this is to last more than a short-term loan arrangement.

2. Napoli

Scott McTominay has thrived since swapping England for Italy. | Ivan Romano/Getty Images

A better fit in Italy could be Napoli, a destination flush with ex-Premier League names and where select British players—Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour—are becoming part of the furniture.



The team’s starting right winger is 33-year-old Mateo Politano, who remains reliably available but doesn’t bring impressive numbers. Last season, it was two goals and five assists in 34 Serie A appearances, 26 of which were starts.



David Neres was threatening his place in the first half of 2025–26 but missed the final five months of the campaign because of an ankle injury and has begun slowly this season.



Madueke has never been on fire in the goal and assist columns, but he potentially offers more. At his best for Chelsea in 2024–25, it was seven goals and four assists in 32 Premier League matches.

1. Aston Villa

An excellent manager awaits at Aston Villa. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Unai Emery has already gone cold on Alejandro Garnacho at Aston Villa, whose wings have a considerably youthful look this season, with 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye among several statement signings.



Still, with the club competing in the Champions League and expecting to progress from the league phase, attacking depth and experience could use a boost after the departures of both Jadon Sancho and Leon Bailey during the summer.



Villa are at the wrong end of the table after a poor start to the new campaign, but that was exactly what happened 12 months ago and they finished fourth in the Premier League and lifted the Europa League. It remains an attractive club to join.