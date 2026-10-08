Predicting the USMNT’s 2030 World Cup Starting Lineup After Flawless Fall Window

The 2030 World Cup might be four years away, but it’s never too early to start dreaming of another explosive run for the U.S. men’s national team, especially after such a successful September-October international break.

The Stars and Stripes kicked off the new cycle with four wins in four friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada. A newly blended mix of fresh faces and trusted veterans handled business with poise, swagger and flare—all while the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun watched from home.

The international break proved one thing: A new era of the USMNT is here. Mauricio Pochettino is giving young stars the opportunity to prove themselves worthy of a major role at the 2030 World Cup, which will unfold mainly across Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

The exciting youngsters have an uphill battle trying to replace some of the more experienced players, but the door is wide open for the starlets to bully their way into Pochettino’s XI.

USMNT Predictions: 2030 World Cup Lineup

Locks

Tyler Adams will captain the USMNT at the 2030 World Cup. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

In four years’ time, a handful of the same Americans that led the USMNT on home soil this summer will once again return to Pochettino’s lineup, at the peak of their careers. Chris Richards is undoubtedly starting in central defense, as is Antonee Robinson at left back.

Newly crowned captain Tyler Adams will command the midfield, where Malik Tillman will reprise his role as well. Despite his recent setbacks at Monaco, Balogun is the man who will lead the attack.

Players on the Fringe

Gio Reyna is fighting for a spot in the XI. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, Pulisic and McKennie would have been locks in Pochettino’s XI. The two players are pillars of the USMNT and were two of the most talented Americans in the game at one time.

But both stars, who will be 32 years old at the 2030 World Cup, have seen their stocks drop after this summer’s showpiece event. Pulisic especially is on the outside looking in, desperate to rediscover his form after scoring just two goals in the two years under Pochettino. At the moment, his goalscoring woes for both club and country—Pulisic has found the back of the net just twice in 2026—keeps him out.

Then there’s Gio Reyna. The midfielder has had a strong resurgence under Pochettino after years of USMNT purgatory. He brings a burst of creativity to the team and a wicked right foot, but his inconsistent form and fitness could reduce him to just a role player.

Julian Hall and Justin Ellis put in impressive camps this time around as well, but there’s still a long way to go before either can fully command the attack—and beat out Balogun along the way.

Neil Pierre, though, has a strong chance of potentially breaking into the XI. The center back is billed as the long-term successor to Tim Ream, but he has a lot of improving to do before he is solid enough to start alongside Richards against some of the top attacks in the world.

Pochettino’s XI

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GK: Brian Schwake—Matt Freese’s days between the posts are over. Schwake won the goalkeeping battle during the September-October international break and should be ready to be Pochettino’s No. 1.

RB: Alex Freeman—It’s hard to imagine anyone doing enough to displace Freeman on the right flank. The Villarreal man, who will only be 25 during the 2030 World Cup, is speedy, strong defensively and an impressive playmaker.

CB: Chris Richards—In case it wasn’t already obvious, Richards is the leader of Pochettino’s defense. The center back is elite in the air, unafraid to put his body on the line and reads the game better than any other player in red, white and blue.

CB: Auston Trusty—Trusty is by no means a sure-thing in Pochettino’s XI, but he comes with experience, both on the international stage and playing club soccer in Europe. He is reliable and consistent, unlike the raw Pierre.

LB: Antonee Robinson—Like Trusty, Robinson has a young American—Peyton Miller—breathing down his neck, but the Fulham star has the left flank on lock. He is one of the most underrated defenders in the Premier League and always delivers in a major way for the Stars and Stripes.

CM: Tyler Adams—Pochettino knew what he was doing when he handed Adams the captain’s armband. The midfielder is a leader both on and off the pitch and is a staple in the lineup. There’s plenty of reason to believe his third World Cup will be his best yet.

CM: Sebastian Berhalter—In four years’ time, Berhalter will have solidified his place in the XI. The 25-year-old has had a storybook rise under Pochettino and is simply too good, both in midfield and the final third, to keep on the bench. Throw in his set-piece deliveries, and he gets the nod alongside Adams.

RW: Sergiño Dest—The production might not be there for Dest at the minute, but he has more than earned his place on the right flank. His explosive pace adds another level of danger to the team’s attack and also brings more width pushing forward.

AM: Malik Tillman—Tillman had a debut World Cup to remember. He might have been a fringe player earlier in the year, but now, he is an indisputable starter for the USMNT. The Bayer Leverkusen standout effortlessly pulls the strings and can bury a free kick—or two—under pressure.

LW: Cavan Sullivan—If the hype surrounding 17-year-old Sullivan is high now, just imagine what it will be like in four years after he’s started his career with Manchester City. His eye for goal will only be better, as will his physical conditioning and playmaking. Plus, the tenacious, gritty way he plays the game is just what the team needs to make a deep World Cup run.

ST: Folarin Balogun—Red card and transfer controversy aside, Balogun is the best goalscorer on the USMNT. Yes, youngsters impressed this time around and will likely get even better as the years go on, but how could Pochettino move away from his leading goalscorer, who put on an absolute show on home soil?