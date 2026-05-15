Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 37

We’re already in the midst of crunch time in the Premier League, Friday night’s fixture marking the beginning of the penultimate round of fixtures.

Gameweek 37 is upon us after nine months of relentless entertainment, and there remains plenty on the line heading into this season’s final two rounds,

The title race rages on toward a tense finale, the fight for European qualification promises further twists and the final relegation spot is yet to be confirmed as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United desperately scramble for survival.

Some of the biggest questions remaining could be answered in GW37. Here’s how Sports Illustrated believes the upcoming bout of Premier League fixtures will play out.

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Rivals for Champions League qualification collide. | Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Friday, May 15

: Friday, May 15 Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

The two sides in pole position to secure the remaining Champions League spots kick off the gameweek on Friday night. Both Aston Villa and Liverpool enter the clash in unconvincing form having left the door ajar to their chasers in recent weeks, but one of them could secure their place in Europe’s premier competition next season at Villa Park.

Naturally, Unai Emery will have one eye on the upcoming Europa League final next Wednesday, perhaps influencing his team selection. Just one win from the past five means the Spaniard might not be able to rotate as much as he would have liked, however.

Even against a changed Villa team, Liverpool will make hard work of their trip to the Midlands. Dire displays against Manchester United and Chelsea have brought a fresh wave of criticism for Arne Slot to combat, and anything but victory this Friday will only serve to intensify the scrutiny.

Luckily from a Liverpool perspective, Mohamed Salah is once again available for his penultimate outing for the club. Ibrahima Konaté, Alisson and Florian Wirtz could all be feature to further boost Slot’s options.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1–2 Liverpool

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest

Michael Carrick is edging toward a permanent appointment. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

With the FA Cup final dominating Saturday’s schedule, the bulk of the gameweek’s remaining fixtures will be staged on Sunday, starting with Manchester United’s battle with Nottingham Forest.

As Michael Carrick’s permanent appointment seemingly nears, the interim manager will demand a stronger showing from his side than witnessed at Sunderland last weekend. A lifeless performance resulted in a drab goalless draw, with a lack of consequence feeding into an insipid affair.

Having already wrapped up Champions League qualification, there’s nothing riding on Sunday’s game for Man Utd. Still, the hosts will be eager to put on a show in front of the Old Trafford crowd for the final time this term.

With safety secured, Forest appear unlikely to offer too much resistance, perhaps stumbling to a first league defeat since the beginning of March.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–0 Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace

Brentford are still in the hunt for Europe. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Crystal Palace appear to have largely checked out of their domestic duties, somewhat understandably as they prepare for the Conference League final with Rayo Vallecano several days after the final round of Premier League fixtures.

Brentford, however, can’t afford to drop their standards as they continue to chase a European place, the Bees still in the hunt to qualify for UEFA competition for the first time in their history.

Keith Andrews continues to work wonders with Brentford, who will look to take advantage of fatigue and a lack of motivation in the Palace camp. They should keep the pressure on those above them with three precious points.

Prediction: Brentford 3–1 Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Sunderland

Everton vs. Sunderland is unlikely to excite. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Sunday’s battle at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is unlikely to spark much interest outside of Everton and Sunderland supporters, an unspectacular affair projected between two teams in iffy form.

Everton’s dreams of sneaking into Europe are not yet dead and buried, but the Toffees would realistically require a miracle to achieve the feat having failed to win any of their past five Premier League matches.

Sunderland’s ambition of survival was achieved long ago and their performances have nosedived since, with a tepid defeat on Merseyside a likely possibility.

Prediction: Everton 1–0 Sunderland

Leeds United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are dreaming of a first ever Champions League appearance. | Glyn KIRK / AFPGetty Images

Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

There will be a party at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, Leeds United now knowing they will be playing Premier League soccer next season. The Whites have been hugely impressive this calendar year and have earned their place for the 2026–27 campaign.

While there will be plenty of good vibes in Yorkshire, a lack of jeopardy plays into the hands of Leeds’ visitors. Brighton & Hove Albion still have an outside chance of Champions League qualification, but must win both remaining matches to keep their dreams intact.

The Seagulls, who have won three of their last five, will be desperate to push their European bid as far as possible, and they will hope Leeds take their foot off the gas this weekend.

Prediction: Leeds 1–2 Brighton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham

A dreadful season is almost over for Wolves. | Getty/Darren Staples

Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, it’s been a long and brutal campaign. The Old Gold have managed just three victories from their 36 Premier League matches to date and their fighting spirit evaporated long ago. They have lost four of their last five without scoring.

Molineux will be glad to see the back of an utterly disastrous season as it prepares to host Championship games next season, and the home supporters will hope for one last flurry of endeavor to offer some inconsequential respite.

Fulham are the visitors this weekend and they are in similarly underwhelming form, Marco Silva’s men with little to play for as European qualification looks beyond them. That could lead to a dull encounter with Wolves on Sunday.

Prediction: Wolves 0–0 Fulham

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United

West Ham will still feel frustrated after last weekend’s defeat. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

West Ham will still feel aggrieved from last weekend’s last-gasp heartbreak at the hands of Arsenal, VAR controversy taking center stage in the dying embers. But the Hammers must channel that frustration, taking it to St James’ Park this weekend.

The Irons know they will be relegated this weekend if they fail to win and Tottenham manage victory on Tuesday, piling on the pressure ahead of their clash with Newcastle United. Luckily, Nuno Espírito Santo’s men have shown they possess the courage and quality to scrap their way to safety.

Victory at Newcastle is more or less essential with time running out, but even a Newcastle team performing beneath itself will prove difficult to conquer. The Magpies have avoided defeat in their last two games, correcting their course after a dire stint.

Prediction: Newcastle 1–1 West Ham

Arsenal vs. Burnley

Arsenal are closing in on the title. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Date : Monday, May 18

: Monday, May 18 Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Arsenal’s task is clear: win their final two matches and become Premier League champions. A home tie against already relegated and managerless Burnley is perhaps the perfect fixture as they edge toward the crown.

Arsenal can win the title in Gameweek 37 if they beat Burnley and Manchester City slip up at Bournemouth on Tuesday, and the first part of that scenario appears nailed-on. There is next to no chance that the Gunners stumble against the woeful Clarets.

A routine victory is expected, especially with Arsenal having enjoyed a rare midweek off. Burnley put up a fight against Aston Villa last weekend, nicking a hard-fought draw, but will need perfection and a slice of luck to avoid losing at the Emirates Stadium.

One step closer for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Prediction: Arsenal 3–0 Burnley

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Is there another slip up on the cards? | PETER POWELL / AFP via Getty Images

Date : Tuesday, May 19

: Tuesday, May 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

The Premier League title race could well be wrapped up come the end of Tuesday evening. With Arsenal almost certain to win on Monday night, we’re predicting another slip-up on the road for Man City to end the contest.

The Cityzens have responded to pressure with recent 3–0 victories, but they have proven troublingly inconsistent on their travels. The recent chaotic draw at Everton means they have only won half of their away games this season.

Fresh from an exhausting FA Cup final with Chelsea on Saturday, Man City face the arduous task of visiting a Bournemouth team with plenty to play for. Champions League qualification remains on the cards and Andoni Iraola will oversee his final home match at the Vitality Stadium, while the Cherries are also eager to preserve their remarkable 15-match unbeaten run.

They have been draw specialists this season, amassing 16 stalemates across the campaign, and could hold Man City in a crucial encounter.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2–2 Man City

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

A fierce rivalry is staged at Stamford Bridge. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date : Tuesday, May 19

: Tuesday, May 19 Time: 8:15 p.m. BST / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

A decade on from the ‘Battle of the Bridge’, another hugely significant clash between Chelsea and Tottenham graces the schedule. Another instalment of the fierce rivalry could have enormous consequences.

While Tottenham cannot be relegated this weekend, Chelsea can send them closer to the Championship with victory at Stamford Bridge. That will be Chelsea’s final motivation for the campaign.

Spurs are just two points ahead of West Ham heading into Gameweek 37, and victory at Stamford Bridge could be enough to save them. However, this Tottenham team simply can’t be trusted, exemplified by the draw with Leeds last Monday.

Chelsea are in dreadful form and will have to manage physical fatigue after their trip to Wembley, but Tottenham still appear unlikely to secure only their third Premier League victory of the calendar year.

Prediction: Chelsea 1–1 Tottenham

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 37

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Friday, May 15 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Liverpool 1–2 Sunday, May 17 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET Man Utd vs. Nott’m Forest 2–0 Sunday, May 17 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Brentford vs. Crystal Palace 3–1 Sunday. May 17 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Everton vs. Sunderland 1–0 Sunday, May 17 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Leeds vs. Brighton 1–2 Sunday, May 17 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Wolves vs. Fulham 0–0 Sunday, May 17 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Newcastle vs. West Ham 1–1 Monday, May 18 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Arsenal vs. Burnley 3–0 Tuesday, May 19 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Man City 2–2 Tuesday, May 19 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Chelsea vs. Tottenham 1–1

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