The Premier League Summer Signings That Could Debut in Gameweek 4
The Premier League returns on Saturday, Sept. 13 as teams get back in action after the abrupt September international break. As such, Gameweek 4 could feature a wave of league debuts following deadline day transfers.
Headlining the list of potential debuts is Alexander Isak. The former Newcastle United man completed a move to Liverpool for £125 million on the final day of the window as one of the longest and most publicised sagas of the window came to an end. Other big names to make moves include Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alejandro Garnacho and many more.
Though, as soon as the window shut players were off to compete with their national teams in World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies. Now, fans get a chance to see their new signings in action.
Sports Illustrated highlights the biggest names that could make their Premier League debuts as their new clubs this weekend.
Alexander Isak (Liverpool)
Isak could make his first appearance this weekend. Arguably the league’s best striker is lining up with Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo behind him Plus, there’s Hugo Ekitiké who is enjoying a strong start to Liverpool life.
Isak made an appearance for the Swedish national team over the international break coming on in an upset loss to Kosovo.
How much of a role the Swede will play as Liverpool take on Burnley remains to be seen given he had a haphazard preseason amid a standoff with Newcastle. Arne Slot emphasised in his press conference that this was a long-term signing by the club and Liverpool won’t rush him into things.
Slot opened up both possibilities of starting Isak or bringing him on late in a game, but regardless we should see him in the matchday squad.
Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott (Aston Villa)
Aston Villa and Unai Emery are hoping to turn the page quickly by getting both Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott on the pitch this weekend.
The final hours of the transfer window focused on what can be described now as the ‘Marco Bizot incident’ as question marks surrounded Emiliano Martínez and his future at the club. With the window shut, attention turns to the two players they brought in on deadline day.
Sancho finally got his move after being left out of Manchester United’s plans this summer by Ruben Amorim alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony. Now, he gets the chance to impress his new boss right away. Elliott on the other hand, could have something to prove given he leaves Liverpool a Premier League champion with the Reds heavily investing elsewhere in attacking stars.
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)
One of the more bizarre moves of the summer saw Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique decide to move on from the man between the posts for their first Champions League triumph.
Gianluigi Donnarumma the PSG man is no more as he prepares to play under another former Barcelona man—Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
Donnarumma was the third goalkeeper signing of the window for the Cityzens after bringing in James Trafford and Marcus Bettinelli. Ederson departed for Fenerbahçe leaving Donnarumma free to stake his claim for the number one spot. Trafford had a mare against Tottenham Hotspur which could have pushed Man City to strike in the market. Or, they just thought it was good business bringing in a Champions League and UEFA Euro winner.
Either way, Donnarumma could make his debut in the Manchester derby. Though, it does not seem like fans will get a double goalkeeper debut.
Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United)
The Isak era at Newcastle is over. So begins the Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa era.
Much to Eddie Howe’s delight, he was given two attacking signings near the end of the window after bringing in Anthony Elanga earlier this summer. The sting of losing a prolific centre forward like Isak will likely remain for quite some time, but future performances of Woltemade, their record signing, and Wissa can quickly alleviate any pain.
Wissa was one of the best forwards in the league last season for Brentford scoring 19 goals, while Woltemade bagged 12 in the Bundesliga for VfB Stuttgart.
Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons (Tottenham Hotspur)
A new-look Spurs attack for Thomas Frank.
Randal Kolo Muani came over to north London after a positive loan spell in the second half of last season at Juventus. Given Dominic Solanke’s injury concerns to start the season, the Frenchman and 2022 FIFA World Cup runner-up could be in line for minutes right away after a demoralising loss to Bournemouth before the international break.
Then, there’s Xavi Simons. After chasing Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, Spurs pipped Chelsea to Simons landing one of the most exciting midfield talents in Europe. Given James Maddison is going to miss a considerable period this season, Simons likely slots directly into the 10 as the creative engine for the Lilywhites.
Simons likely stands a better shot at getting a start while Kolo Muani could feature off the bench, but both players regardless look to make an impact immediately like all the aforementioned names.
Other Premier League Signings That Could Make Debuts
Club
Player
Arsenal
Piero Hincapié
Bournemouth
Veljko Milosavljević
Brentford
Reiss Nelson
Brighton & Hove Albion
Charalampos Kostoulas
Burnley
Florentino Luís
Chelsea
Alejandro Garnacho
Crystal Palace
Christantus Uche
Everton
Tyler Dibling
Fulham
Kevin
Manchester United
Senne Lammens
Nottingham Forest
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Sunderland
Lutsharel Geertruida
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tolu Arokodare