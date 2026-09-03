Ranking Arsenal’s Best Seasons of the Premier League Era

Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs in Premier League history.

The Gunners have won four league titles, the fourth-most of any team, finished as runners-up a record nine times, and, of course, remain the only side to complete an entire Premier League season unbeaten.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing, with Arsenal enduring notable struggles in the league’s early years and again following Arsène Wenger’s departure. But among the ups and downs have been some truly remarkable campaigns—not simply because of the trophies won, but because of the players, performances, defining moments and sheer quality on display.

With that in mind, here are our five greatest Arsenal seasons in Premier League history, ranked.

5. On the Right Track (2023–24)

Arsenal came so close in 2023–24. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Arsenal’s 2003–04 “Invincibles” (more on them later) remain their highest-scoring Premier League season in terms of points, with 90. But 20 years later, the Gunners came closer than ever to matching it, collecting an extraordinary 89 points in 2023–24.



The only problem? It still wasn’t enough. Arsenal lifted nothing beyond the Community Shield and ultimately surrendered the title to Manchester City after stumbling at the final hurdle.



So why does it rank among Arsenal’s greatest seasons? Because this was the campaign where it finally felt like everything was coming together again.



After two decades of frustration, Mikel Arteta had built a team that looked capable of competing with the very best. William Saliba and Gabriel formed a formidable defensive partnership, Declan Rice brought control and bite to midfield, while star boy Bukayo Saka had established himself as the superstar out wide.



The pieces were finally in place. Arsenal had the spine, the quality and the belief.



Something special was right around the corner (pun intended) ...

4. Wenger Arrives in Style (1997–98)

Wenger proved the doubters wrong. | John Stillwell/PA Images/Getty Images

When Wenger arrived at Arsenal in 1996, his appointment was met with plenty of skepticism. Players, supporters and the English media struggled to understand why the club had hired a relatively unknown Frenchman whose most recent managerial experience had come in Japan.



It didn’t take long for Wenger to provide an answer.



In his first full season, he transformed Arsenal into champions in 1997–98. With a growing contingent of French talent—including Patrick Vieira, Nicolas Anelka, Emmanuel Petit, Rémi Garde and Gilles Grimandi—the Gunners recovered from a midseason dip that had left them sixth and won 13 of their final 18 games.



Even defeats to Liverpool and Aston Villa in their final two matches couldn’t derail them. Arsenal finished one point ahead of Manchester United to claim their first league title in seven years.



Then came the FA Cup. A 2–0 victory over Newcastle United at Wembley completed the double and gave Wenger the perfect introduction to English soccer.



The doubters had been silenced—and Arsenal’s future suddenly looked very bright.

3. Another Delightful Double (2001–02)

Freddie Ljungberg was the Barclaycard Player of the Year in 2001–02. | Clive Brunskill/Allsport/Getty Images

After Wenger’s brilliant first full season, Arsenal had to wait four years for another major trophy. When the silverware finally came in 2001–02, it arrived in style: another Premier League and FA Cup double.



This time, though, Arsenal’s league triumph felt even more convincing. The Gunners didn’t lose a single game after Christmas and won all 12 of their final fixtures, including victories over Tottenham, Newcastle and a statement 1–0 win at Manchester United with the title on the line. They ultimately finished seven points clear, though the gap in quality often felt far greater.



The individual accolades came thick and fast, too. Thierry Henry claimed the Golden Boot with 24 goals, Robert Pirès was named FWA Footballer of the Year, Freddie Ljungberg took the Barclaycard Player of the Year award, and Dennis Bergkamp’s outrageous effort against Newcastle won Goal of the Season.



It was, quite simply, a clean sweep.



Arsenal’s FA Cup run saw them eliminate Liverpool and Newcastle before facing Chelsea in the final. A 2–0 victory at Wembley completed another memorable double.

2. Back at the Top (2025–26)

Arsenal finally won the title again after 22 years. | Michael Regan/Getty Images for Premier League

Arsenal had been in steady decline during the final years of Wenger’s reign, leaving Arteta with a huge rebuilding job when he eventually took over. It wasn’t simply about finding a new manager—it meant reshaping a squad whose best days had either passed or whose biggest stars had already moved on.



And even after Arteta arrived, progress wasn’t immediate. The club, however, committed to the process, giving the former Manchester City assistant time to impose his ideas, reshape the squad and establish his authority.



Three consecutive second-place finishes behind a seemingly unstoppable City followed before Arsenal finally broke through in 2025–26. Arteta had also adapted along the way, gradually moving away from the expansive soccer he initially favored toward a more physical, pragmatic approach built around set pieces and defensive resilience.



It wasn’t always pretty, and it certainly wasn’t quick. But after 22 years without a league title, Arsenal fans didn’t care one bit.

1. “The Invincibles” (2003–04)

Silva and Henry were both key to Arsenal’s success in 2003-04. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

There was only ever going to be one winner.



Arsenal’s 2003–04 campaign wasn’t just their greatest season—it was the stuff of Premier League folklore. Wenger’s side went unbeaten throughout the entire league campaign, becoming the first and only team in Premier League history to achieve the feat.



Yes, 12 draws may take some of the shine off their 90-point haul, but context matters. This was an era when the gap between the league’s best and worst was far narrower, making Arsenal’s 90 points and just 26 goals conceded all the more impressive.



And the squad was something else. Henry led the attack, Vieira ran the midfield, Ashley Cole terrorized opponents from left back and the colossal Jens Lehmann stood between the posts.



It wasn’t simply an outstanding Arsenal season. It was a landmark achievement that still stands alone in Premier League history.