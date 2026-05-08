‘Don’t Like Me Here’—Raphinha Launches Stunning Rant Over Barcelona Future

Raphinha took exception to recent reports that suggested he could be on the way out of Barcelona this summer, directing vicious comments at the media and one particular, unnamed reporter that “just lies” about him.

Over the past few weeks, reports have surfaced linking the 29-year-old Brazilian winger with a move away from Barcelona, with the Saudi Pro League emerging as the most likely destination. Al Hilal have already shut down the rumors, and now, in the week of El Clásico, Raphinha didn’t mince his words when breaking his silence on the speculation.

“Ever since I landed in Barcelona, from the first day there’s been speculation about me leaving the club,” Raphinha told ESPN. “I think people don’t like seeing me here, especially the press ... they have one [person] in particular that just lies.“

It’s unknown which member of the media Raphinha is referring to, but he proceeded to unleash against one specific journalist.

“The journalist who wrote this report has also written other things about me that were lies,” Raphinha added. “Saying that I met with the club, that I spoke internally about feeling undecided, that I didn’t know if I was going to continue or not [at Barcelona].

“That guy only lies, and every time he publishes any news they should be omitted, because always or almost always it’s only irrelevant things coming out of his mouth.”

Raphinha Not Included In Barça’s Fund Gathering Plan

Raphinha (left) is one of Hansi Flick’s most trusted stars. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

News about Raphinha potentially leaving Barcelona come following reports that Barcelona could listen to offers for some of their stars in an effort to gather funds during the summer transfer window.

The Catalans are looking to reinforce Hansi Flick’s side with world-class talent this summer, but given their precarious financial position, every dollar they’re able to collect in sales could make their transfer market ambitions more realistic.

According to ESPN, Barcelona would like to gather $117.2 million (€100 million) in transfer funds by selling some key pieces. However, the report also states that Raphinha is considered “untouchable.”

Raphinha has battled injuries this season but remains a sensational talent when healthy, capable of collecting goals and assists for fun. He’s also emerged as one of Barcelona’s undisputed locker room leaders, one of the most well-respected voices in squad full of youth.

With no intention to leave Catalonia, Raphinha’s full focus is on making his return from injury this weekend against his favorite victims.

Raphinha Eager to Win La Liga vs. Real Madrid

Raphinha (middle) has become Real Madrid’s biggest nightmare. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Raphinha is pushing to return to action after over a month on the sidelines in El Clásico at Camp Nou, in a match where Barcelona could clinch back-to-back La Liga titles against Real Madrid. The Brazilian is recovering from a hamstring injury and was an unused substitute in Barça’s win over Osasuna last time out.

Getting Raphinha back for El Clásico would be a major boost for Flick’s side considering just how prolific he’s been against them. Across his career, Raphinha has seven goals against Real Madrid, his highest career tally against an individual opponent. He’s also been part of eight wins against Los Blancos, the most victories against a single opponent in his career.

Speaking ahead of the first El Clásico at Camp Nou in over three years, Raphinha shared what his mindset is ahead of the potentially title-clinching match.

“To be honest, what’s special to me is winning La Liga, regardless of the opponent,” Raphinha revealed. “For the fans, for those who have been at the club longer, it’s very special to be able to win against our biggest rival.

“But for me, the most important thing is winning La Liga. If it has to be against them, even better.”

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC