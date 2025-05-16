Real Madrid Draw Up Four-Man Midfielder Shortlist for Club World Cup
After a lackluster season that ended without a major trophy, Real Madrid are looking to bolster their squad this summer ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.
Majors changes are coming to the biggest club in the world. Not only is Xabi Alonso in line to replace Carlo Ancelotti, but Real Madrid are also preparing to sign and welcome several new players to the Spanish capital. While the reported moves of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen are stealing the headlines, the club has now set their sights on a midfield reinforcement.
MARCA reported Real Madrid held a virtual meeting with 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono's agents. No offer was made for the Argentine, but he is reportedly on Los Blancos' radar after his stellar season for River Plate. If Real Madrid want to sign Mastantuono, though, they must pay his €45 million ($51.3 million) release clause.
The Spanish giants are reportedly eyeing Bayer Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios as well. The Argentine previously almost signed with Real Madrid back in 2019, but the deal fell through after he suffered an injury. Now, six years alter, Palacios could be on his way to Madrid along with Alonso. After all, he fits the desired profile of a "team player" that will not break the bank to sign.
Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller and AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders are also named in the report. Both midfielders got to experience what a European night is like at the Santiago Bernabéu this season; Real Madrid faced both Stuttgart and AC Milan in the Champions League league phase, and Reijnders even found the back of the net in the Rossoneri's 3–1 victory over Ancelotti's men.
Any of the four players would give Real Madrid more depth at the position for this summer's FIFA Club World Cup. Eduardo Camavinga is set to miss the tournament after suffering a complete tear of the tendon in his left adductor muscle, and Jude Bellingham could also miss some time if he undergoes a procedure to fix a nagging shoulder injury.
The first of two summer transfer windows opens on June 1. Real Madrid will have until it closes on June 10 to put pen to paper to sign new players before the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The tournament boasts a record $1 billion prize pool and gives Los Blancos an opportunity to bring a much-needed trophy back to Madrid.