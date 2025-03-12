Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg
Real Madrid's Champions League berth all comes down to a showdown with Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano.
Real Madrid came out on top of rivals Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. Goals from Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz secured a 2–1 victory for the defending European champions at the Santiago Bernabéu. Now, with a one-goal advantage, Los Blancos only need a draw in the second leg to advance to the quarterfinals.
Both teams returned to La Liga action on Sunday, but only Real Madrid walked away with three points. Atlético Madrid suffered a late defeat that allowed Los Blancos to surpass them in the La Liga standings. Carlo Ancelotti's men face a much greater test on Wednesday, though, at a stadium they have not had much success in over the last several years.
Ancelotti will be relieved to have Jude Bellingham back available for the clash; the England international was forced to miss the first leg of the tie due to suspension. Kylian Mbappé, meanwhile, is dealing with a minor knock and will be assessed ahead of the match. Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão remain out with injuries.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Diego Simeone's men on Mar. 12.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian returns to the XI after his much-needed rest at the weekend. Courtois has yet to keep a clean sheet against Atlético Madrid this season.
RB: Fede Valverde—The natural midfielder was excellent on the right flank in the first leg and once again gets the nod over Lucas Vázquez.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Asencio established himself as an undisputed starter despite David Alaba's return from injury.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—As the leader of Real Madrid's backline, Rüdiger must silence Julián Alvarez, who already has 22 goals to his name this season.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Mendy bagged his first Champions League assist of the season in the first leg and will look to once again contribute in the attack.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The midfielder has found a new level to his game ever since he returned to his natural position.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga had a night to forget last Tuesday, but he is still in line to start alongside his fellow France teammate in the middle of the park.
RW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian comes alive in the Champions League. Rodrygo scored Real Madrid's opening goal last week just four minutes into the Madrid derby.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham returns as Real Madrid's No. 10 after serving his one-game suspension. The England international has never scored against Atlético Madrid.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Vinícius Júnior's individual skill was on full display in La Liga at the weekend. The Brazilian always seems to struggle, though, against Simeone's defense.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—As long as the Frenchman is fit, he will lead the line against Simeone's men. Mbappé bagged his 29th goal for Real Madrid at the weekend and remains Ancelotti's best goalscorer.