Real Madrid are targeting a 10th successive victory in all competitions when they face dominant Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

José Mourinho is working his magic again and, after a fairly inauspicious start, the “special one” has Los Blancos purring once more, They showed plenty of character to fight back from an early setback against Celta Vigo at the weekend.

They’re one of just two teams boasting a 100% record in the Champions League after four league phase outings, and their upcoming opponents, PSV, are in need of points, given that they currently sit 24th at the halfway mark. Peter Bosz’s side failed to build on their Matchday 3 win at Porto, losing at home to Club Brugge last time out.

Here’s how two teams could line up at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid have confirmed their roster for PSV’s visit, with Endrick among the absentees due to a minor muscle injury.

There’s also been talk of Mourinho potentially resting Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler on Tuesday, even though eight players have recorded more minutes this season than the latter. Güler has also started just one of Madrid’s Champions League matches so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s continued struggles mean Federico Valverde could return to Mourinho’s defense despite Denzel Dumfries’s availability.

Mourinho hailed Vinícius Júnior’s impact off the bench in the come-from-behind win over Celta, and the Portuguese has already confirmed he will be included in his starting XI against the Eredivisie leaders, potentially replacing Güler with Yan Diomande shifting over to the right.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. PSV (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Militão, Rüdiger, Cucurella; Tchouaméni, Silva; Diomande, Díaz, Vinícius Jr.; Mbappé.

REACTION TO VINICIUS JR’S EARLY SEASON ROLLERCOASTER

PSV Eindhoven Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Sergiño Dest was a surprise inclusion in PSV’s starting lineup at the weekend, having withdrawn from Mauricio Pochettino’s final camp in charge of the USMNT. The right back lasted 45 minutes, with Bosz perhaps preserving him for Tuesday’s match, given that PSV were 3–0 up at halftime against NEC.

However, the visitors are set to be without captain Mauro Júnior after he sustained an injury on Saturday evening. The swift turnaround means it seems unlikely that Júnior will start in PSV’s midfield at the Bernabéu. Young Noah Fernandez is ready to step up.

PSV are also without Adamo Nagalo and veteran striker Alassane Pleá, while Jerdy Schouten is on the comeback trail after tearing his ACL in April.

Another USMNT star, Ricardo Pepi, will aim to make an impact off the bench in the Spanish capital. Guus Til is the preferred option up front.

PSV predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Kovár; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Koštić; Sano, Fernandez; Perišić, Mijnans, Van Bommel; Til.