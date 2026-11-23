Real Madrid confirmed Endrick is sidelined with a muscle injury, while Denzel Dumfries is thought to be dealing with a less serious ankle injury.

Alarms bells sounded on Monday when both players were missing from Los Blancos’ final training session ahead of the team’s Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven. Soon after, the club released an official update regarding Endrick’s condition.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Endrick by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the abductor of his left leg,” the statement said.

Endrick, who came off the bench in the team’s 2–1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday, will not make the trip to the Netherlands. Although the club did not provide a specific recovery timeline for the Brazilian, AS report he will miss two to three weeks’ worth of action.

As for Dumfries, the news is a bit more positive. The Dutchman was included in José Mourinho’s squad for Tuesday’s clash, which likely means he avoided a serious issue with his ankle. It remains to be seen how large of a role he will play—if any at all—in his native country.

The Injuries Come at a Cruel Time for Both Players

Denzel Dumfries has fallen down José Mourinho’s pecking order. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

After coming out of the November international break relatively unscathed, Mourinho is now having to work around two issues. Losing either player isn’t exactly a devastating blow to Real Madrid; both Endrick and Dumfries are not starters.

But it does minimize Mourinho’s flexibility. The manager now must rely solely on Carlos Espí to provide a spark off the bench at striker while Endrick is sidelined. The Portuguese boss will breathe a little easier after another heroic substitute appearance from the summer signing at the weekend.

As for the right flank, Mourinho will continue to utilize Federico Valverde and Trent Alexander-Arnold if Dumfries needs time to fully recover. The team should still have the firepower to maintain its perfect run in the league phase this season and get one step closer to ensuring a top eight finish for the first time since the Champions League format changed.

The two players will be cursing the timing of their injuries, though. Endrick was finally just getting decent minutes off the bench after a slow start to the season. Mourinho even publicly declared how badly he wants the 20-year-old to turn down transfer offers and stay at the Bernabéu.

Dumfries, meanwhile, was potentially in line to start against PSV amid expected rotations from Mourinho, but his niggle might keep him rooted to the bench yet again. The right back has made just two appearances in Real Madrid’s last five matches.

The Games Endrick Could Miss for Real Madrid

Endrick was just finding his footing under José Mourinho. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While Dumfries will likely get back to action sooner rather than later, Endrick is in for a spell on the sidelines. If the No. 9 is out for two weeks, he will miss four matches for Real Madrid.

After the 15-time European champions take on PSV, they then host Alavés on Saturday. Next up is a trip to San Sebastián to lock horns with Real Sociedad on Dec. 2. A clash at Athletic Club rounds out the team’s schedule for the next couple of weeks.

Should Endrick need more time to recover, he could also potentially miss a blockbuster Champions League battle with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, followed by a crucial La Liga clash with Osasuna.

By the time Endrick returns, the January window will nearly be open. It will be interesting to see if an extended break from the Bernabéu will sway the Brazilian’s transfer decision.

Opponent Date Competition PSV (A) Nov. 24 Champions League Alavés (H) Nov. 28 La Liga Real Sociedad (A) Dec. 2 La Liga Athletic Club (A) Dec. 6 La Liga Arsenal (A) Dec. 9 Champions League Osasuna (H) Dec. 13 La Liga