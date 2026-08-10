Real Madrid Makes U-Turn on Endrick for the 2026–27 Season

Endrick will gear up for another season at Real Madrid after the club made a quick U-turn on its loan talks, according to multiple reports.

The 20-year-old Brazilian forward caught the eye of Aston Villa and AS Roma, among others, this offseason and appeared set to join the Europa League winners for the new season, having struggled for minutes in Spain’s capital since officially joining Los Blancos in the summer of 2024.

“I want a small squad, 20 players plus those who are currently injured,” new manager José Mourinho previously told reporters, paving the way for exits like Endrick before the transfer deadline on Sept. 1.

It would have marked Endrick’s second loan spell, after his brief and hugely-successful stint at Olympique Lyonnais for the second half of the 2025–26 season. He scored eight goals and recorded five assists in just 21 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, a performance which earned him a call-up to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Mourinho, however, halted all loan talks on Monday, instead taking a stance that Endrick could play a significant role this season, should the youngster rise to the occasion. President Florentino Pérez reportedly agreed, and Endrick expressed his desire to meet the challenge. Loan talks are expected to be revisited in January, though, should Endrick not be receiving regular minutes.

Fierce Competition for Endrick

Endrick has continually struggled for opportunities at Real Madrid. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The young star will seek to build on the momentum he had in France last spring as well as the excitement of his debut World Cup, despite Brazil’s early exit. Mourinho sees Endrick contributing at either striker or on the right wing, where he was a dangerous asset for Lyon. Regardless, he will be met with fierce competition in the locker room.

Madrid have added backup striker Carlos Espí and 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande, who primarily plays on the right side, making it even more unlikely that the Brazilian will get minutes on the pitch at either position.

Endrick may come to regret sticking around the Bernabéu, as the Premier League could have offered him the chance to rebuild his reputation and lock in a starting position. His stock has fallen tremendously since his near €60 million ($69 million) move to Madrid from Palmeiras two years ago.

Diomande will also be the new wonderkid in town, joining the Spanish giants last week for a deal worth €140 million ($162 million) from RB Leipzig, making him the most expensive player in Real Madrid history, the most expensive African player of all time and the second-most expensive teenager. There may simply not be enough spotlight for Endrick with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid open La Liga play on August 22 against Espanyol, where Endrick’s fate will begin to reveal itself.