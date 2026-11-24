Real Madrid are aiming to maintain their perfect start to the 2026–27 Champions League, as they welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 5.

Not even 37-year-old Ivan Perišić was born the last time these two teams faced off in the 1988–89 European Cup quarterfinals, with Madrid knocking out the holders as 3–2 aggregate winners despite two goals from future Barcelona hero Romário.

There will be an array of superstars involved on Tuesday evening, although it’s the hosts who boast the monopoly. Madrid are in supreme form and have started the league phase with four victories. PSV, meanwhile, have returned to the top of the Eredivise table after Feyenoord’s slump and target a fourth successive title under Peter Bosz’s tutelage.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Real Madrid earned their ninth consecutive victory against Celta Vigo at the weekend, despite falling behind to an early Pablo Durán goal. Jude Bellingham restored parity in the second half before Carlos Espí, a clutch performer off the bench since joining the club, scored the winner five minutes from time.

In Europe, José Mourinho’s side has so far downed Inter Milan, Roma, RB Leipzig and AEK Athens.

PSV have won three games on the spin in the Eredivisie, but have mustered just one win in the league phase—at Porto on Matchday 3. Bosz’s men were beaten 2–1 by Club Brugge last time out.

Outcome Likelihood Real Madrid 76.8% Draw 13.2% PSV Eindhoven 10.0%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

MORE BUILD UP TO MATCHDAY 5 OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven Score Prediction

Madrid Remain Perfect in Europe

Kylian Mbappé has scored in each of Madrid’s four league phase outings. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

While Mourinho offered little insight into what he likes about PSV in his pre-match press conference, he hailed the identity with which Bosz’s team plays. The 63-year-old is in his fourth season with the club.

PSV have since emerged as Dutch soccer’s dominant force, yet success on this stage has been fleeting. There’s been the occasional exceptional result, like the 4–1 win at Anfield last November, but nothing has been sustained. They didn’t even finish inside the top 24 in last season’s league phase.

Still, Mourinho is expecting a tough outing on Tuesday evening, and wise rotation from the Madrid manager could open the door for the visiting team.

THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF REAL MADRID VS. PSV EINDHOVEN

PSV were beaten at home by Club Brugge on Matchday 4. | ANP/Getty Images

• Inevitable Mbappé: He has yet to get his hands on the trophy, but Mbappé loves this competition. On Tuesday, the French superstar will aim to become the second-youngest player after Lionel Messi to score 75 Champions League goals. He was the top scorer last season and has scored in each of Madrid’s league phase outings so far.

• Renewed Vinícius Jr.: The Brazilian’s performance off the bench against Celta indicated that his time away with Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil has worked wonders. The winger scored five times across two games for the national team in November, and Mourinho has confirmed he’ll start on Tuesday after Saturday’s sparkling cameo.

• PSV’s profligacy: Efficiency will be key for the visitors on Tuesday up against one of the world‘s best goalkeepers, Thibaut Courtois. Madrid have yet to keep a clean sheet in the Champions League, so you suspect that there will be openings for PSV in the Spanish capital. However, Bosz‘s men have so far let themselves down in front of goal and are, in fact, the biggest xG under-performers in the competition (-3.46). So, they must be uncharacteristically clinical here to secure a huge result.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4–2 PSV Eindhoven