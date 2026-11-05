Remembering Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Match for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t know. Nor did his teammates. And the 48,000 supporters inside the Estádio José Alvalade certainly had no idea that September’s UEFA Nations League encounter with Wales would be the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s final appearance for Portugal.

After 23 years, three major titles and 146 goals, Ronaldo has called time on his illustrious international career following a tumultuous final chapter in which he came to blows with new Portugal manager Jorge Jesus.

That means, barring any standalone testimonial in the future, Ronaldo played his 234th and last appearance for the Seleção das Quinas in what was, rather ironically, Jesus’s debut at the helm.

Here’s a reminder of how Ronaldo fared during his international finale.

How Did Ronaldo Perform in Final Portugal Outing?

Ronaldo struggled during his final bow. | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Ronaldo confessed to having previously considered international retirement following Portugal’s disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign, but he instead decided to continue his 23-year career with the national team into a new Nations League campaign—a competition he twice won in 2019 and 2025.

Unfortunately for the 41-year-old, and unbeknownst to him at the time, his last-ever international appearance would prove one to forget.

Ronaldo managed just 27 touches during his side’s narrow 1–0 win over Wales on a return to Lisbon—only one more than Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa—yet he still racked up seven shots, which was three more than any other player on the field.

The most promising of his opportunities came just after the restart as he failed to keep down Rúben Neves’s cross from just six yards out. The midfielder’s delivery came at an admittedly awkward height, but one would still have expected Ronaldo to bury the chance—which had an expected goals total of 0.5—with the goal gaping.

There were other openings that came and went. Ronaldo flashed a shot just wide of the post in the 10th minute and proceeded to strike straight into Danny Ward’s gloves later in the half from just beyond the penalty spot. The latter prompted some frantic arm waving from the former Real Madrid and Manchester United legend, whose visible frustration would only be exacerbated just before the hour.

Following a delightful through ball, Ronaldo eventually converted a seventh shot of the evening by sliding a composed effort into the bottom corner. However, after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for Ronaldo being in an offside position when Bruno Fernandes’s pass was played.

That was Ronaldo’s final major involvement in proceedings as he was substituted in the 67th minute, meaning there would be no farewell strike for the veteran center forward.

What followed was a war of words with Jesus, whom he accused of breaking his promise when Ronaldo was an unused substitute in the subsequent victory over Norway. After then dismissing himself from the camp, a meaningless suspension and fine was his punishment.

Ronaldo was expected to return for Portugal over the November break, but his shock retirement announcement has scuppered those plans. As a result, there will be no fitting finale at the conclusion of an extraordinary international career.