After a dizzying few days, new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino sat down for his first interview at Carrington and said all the things his new squad, the fanbase and the club’s hierarchy want to hear.

Pochettino inked a two-and-a-half year deal with the Red Devils during the November international break, billed as the next savior of the 20-time English champions. The Argentine replaced Michael Carrick, who learned just how quickly the highs can become lows at Old Trafford.

Since Pochettino was finishing out the November camp with the U.S. men’s national team, it was over a week before he could truly sit down and speak as the new boss of Manchester United. But the time finally came upon his arrival on Wednesday, straight after he bid farewell to the Stars and Stripes.

Pochettino spoke of what a “privilege” it is to take charge of United, a club he admired ever since he attended the 1999 Champions League final while he was a player at Espanyol. He called Sir Alex Ferguson “the best coach in the history of the sport” and conveyed his excitement to take the post once held by the legendary Scot.

The real interesting bits of the interview, though, centered around Pochettino’s plans for the team and the culture he’s hoping to bring back to Old Trafford.

United’s Embarassing Spiral Is a ‘Mistake’

Manchester United have won just three games this season. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Pochettino didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room. For all the club’s history, it currently finds itself in crisis. United sit in the relegation zone for the first time in 40 years, with just one win in their opening 10 league matches.

The Red Devils also already crashed out of the Carabao Cup and have just two wins on the Champions League stage—one of which came from competition debutants Sabah. There’s been very few moments in 2026–27 that they have looked capable of securing a victory, let alone a decisive one.

“It’s a mistake to see the situation. We need to see the potential of this club,” Pochettino said. “It’s about to start to act and to change things, and to try to affect in a good way all the areas, to try to really believe that we can recover that feeling about to win.

“The most important thing is for us to start to work hard to recover that feeling. That feeling is about being winners, to win games, to perform.”

Pochettino’s new team knows how to win. United won 12 games during Carrick’s interim spell last season and only suffered two defeats. But cracks have been exposed in the squad that Pochettino now needs to cover—at least temporarily.

Pochettino Leading With Love

Mauricio Pochettino (right) met with his new players for the first time on Wednesday. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Even the best managers in the world cannot physically help a quad collect three points; that burden ultimately falls on the players.

Pochettino inherits a wayward dressing room, one torn apart by injury, dissent and poor individual performances. Lisandro Martínez publicly took aim at Jason Wilcox while Bruno Fernandes called out Carrick and his coaching staff. Luke Shaw and Benjamin Šeško are stuck in the infirmary, and the likes of Youri Tielemans and Diogo Dalot are too often at the scene of the crime.

There’s been plenty of talk surrounding the reinforcements Pochettino needs once the winter transfer window opens, but the manager is emphatically backing the players already wearing red.

“The best squad that we can have are the players that we have and we need to love the players that we have,” he said. “We need to support the players, we need to provide all the tools for them to perform.

“The players need to express their talent, we need to create the environment and platform for the players to perform. That is the most important thing, and that is our priority now, to work with them and try to take the pressure.”

Rediscovering United’s Long-Lost Culture

Sir Alex Ferguson took Manchester United to incredible heights that have not been reached since. | John Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

It’s been over a decade since United topped the Premier League. It’s been nearly two decades since they were crowned kings of Europe. Pochettino already assured he will paint Manchester red again with enough time in charge, but to do so, he needs to change the culture at Old Trafford.

Instead of Ruben Amorim’s rigid, stubborn tactics and Carrick’s front-footed approach that burned out, Pochettino wants his squad to play with complete freedom.

“When you connect with the game, you connect through your talent and when you feel freedom, when you feel happy, when you want to play for your teammates, when you want to play for your family, when you want to play for your club, your fans. That is what we need to create all together,” he said.

Except all the freedom in the world won’t matter if United keep making costly mistakes in midfield and defense. It also won’t help if the team doesn’t adopt the work rate Pochettino typically demands from his teams.

The first test will perhaps be if the Red Devils suddenly start running more.

The Board Has Pochettino’s Back ... for Now

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (center) will be more desperate than anyone for Pochettino to get United back on track. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Over the last 13 years, the head coach position at United is about as stable as teaching Defense Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts. Pochettino is the eighth permanent manager since Ferguson’s exit, and now he is the next man tasked with trying to keep a trigger-happy front office satisfied.

“I feel all the support. We feel all the support from the director and the owner,” Pochettino said of the Glazer family and minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“And of course, now it’s up to us to provide what they expect from us. We have a clear idea of what the club expects from us, and we want to be at the level of the demand of this football club.”

Only time will tell if Pochettino actually survives on the hot seat, especially if his transfer requests are ignored much like Carrick’s were this summer.

A Trip to Anfield Looms Large

Liverpool are Mauricio Pochettino’s first test. | MB Media/Getty Images

While much of Pochettino’s interview focused on broader goals and necessary long-term changes for the team, he also made sure to emphasize the immediate task at hand: defeating Liverpool. The manager only has a few days to get his squad ready for a clash at Anfield.

“We are going to go there, to Anfield, with the idea to win and be brave and to be Manchester United,” he said.

“We need to make sure that we are brave and we are protagonists, and go there with no fears and challenge a very good team like Liverpool.”

The Reds currently sit fourth in the standings, with only stumbles against Manchester City and Arsenal marring their Premier League record so far. Those two results are also the only times Liverpool have lost at home under Andoni Iraola across all competitions this season.

It’s a tough challenge for a floundering United team, especially one with just one clean sheet to their name in 2026–27. As much as Pochettino would love to get off to a winning start like Carrick did against Manchester City, a draw at Anfield would still be a massive success.

A Message to the Fans

Manchester United fans have had enough. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Being a United fan over the last few years has come with heartache, embarrassment and visceral frustration. But Pochettino is adamant in his desire to turn the tide at Old Trafford and give the fans reason to turn their protests into cheers.

“I’m not going to ask nothing because I think always, we demand, demand, demand to the fans, but we need to provide to the fans before [we] demand,” Pochettino said.

"The fans need to see that we are going to fight, you know, we are Manchester United and we respect our history and we are going to play for a win. We are going to work so hard for you to feel proud about the team, the players and, of course, that is the most important, the club.”

It might take a long time to bring pride back to the fanbase, but supporters will settle for a relegation escape in the meantime.