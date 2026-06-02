The ‘Small Details’ That Collapsed Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool Contract Talks

Ibrahima Konaté reportedly could not strike a contract renewal with Liverpool due to disagreements over proposed bonuses.

The Frenchman, whose contract with the Reds expires on June 30, confirmed he will leave the club as a free agent after Anfield already bid farewell to Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson. The announcement also came just 24 hours following Arne Slot’s exit.

Konaté’s contract saga lasted almost the entirety of 2025–26, with back-and-forth negotiations never producing a clear agreement between both parties. The center back’s financial demands were thought to be the crux of the standoff, and further details have emerged to back up that notion.

Fabrizio Romano reports neither the length of Liverpool’s proposed contract nor the salary were the problems, but rather the bonuses. There were “extra bonuses” about winning trophies and regular bonuses concerning the number of appearances, among other milestones, that ultimately Konaté and the club could not agree on, prompting what was a “close” deal to collapse.

Without a renewal, the center back said his goodbyes to Anfield, his home for the last five seasons, in pursuit of a new chapter.

Konaté’s Next Destination Could Include a Liverpool Reunion

Ibrahima Konaté (front) and Trent Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool win the 2024–25 Premier League title. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

If there’s a big-name free agent on the market, Real Madrid are typically the team that comes knocking first. The Spanish giants have established a trend in recent years of waiting to sign blockbuster players until they come for free; just look at how they acquired Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Konaté appears poised to be the next player in line. Recent reports claim the defender reached a verbal agreement with Los Blancos for a four-year contract, though the transfer hinges on club president Florentino Pérez’s re-election.

Konaté could reunite with Alexander-Arnold at the Bernabéu, hoping to recreate the magic that helped the two stars win five trophies together, including the 2024–25 Premier League title.

The 27-year-old would also bring another France international to Real Madrid, joining Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy. Despite Los Blancos’ recent struggles, it’s no wonder Konaté would want to make the move to the Spanish capital.

Konate’s Exit Forces Liverpool’s Hand

Center back will be a priority area for Liverpool this summer. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Losing a center back is the last thing Liverpool needed. Konaté’s struggles aside, the Frenchman, who made 51 appearances in 2025–26, was still a reliable option at an incredibly thin position for the Reds.

As it stands, Liverpool have just the aging Virgil van Dijk, the injury-prone Joe Gomez and the unproven Giovanni Leoni, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury back in September, in their center back ranks. Jérémy Jacquet is also on his way to Anfield this summer, but the 20-year-old could be in for an adjustment period switching to the Premier League.

It’s more crucial than ever for Liverpool to turn to the transfer market to bolster their defense. There are a handful of names the club could pursue, including Tottenham Hotspur’s Mickey van de Ven and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

After only keeping nine out of a possible 31 clean sheets in 2026, Liverpool must shore-up their leaky backline if they want to have any chance of redeeming themselves from a fifth-place Premier League finish and trophyless 2025–26.

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